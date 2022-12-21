Tooele County Council closes book on UMC sale

The Tooele County Commission closed the sale on Utah Motorsports Campus four years ago on Dec. 28, 2018, but the current County Council hopes they have tied up a loose end — a three-year old failure to respond to a request for public records about the management and sale of the racetrack and lingering public concerns related to the handling of the sale.

The Tooele County Council issued a report on the UMC financial records during the three years the track was owned by the county and the county’s failure to respond to a request to produce those records during their meeting on Tuesday night, Dec. 20.

“Part of the reason people wanted a change in the form of county government was lack of transparency,” said County Council member Scott Wardle. “During the campaign for the new county council and after being sworn in, council members received a lot of questions from the public about the sale and expenditures of the Utah Motorsports Campus.”

Those concerns were heightened when the newly formed County Council learned in May 2021 that the State Records Committee had entered a decision reversing a decision by the county to deny a request from Rep. Doug Sagers for records related to UMC — financial statements, budgets, management agreements, leases, purchase orders, invoices for capital purchases, contracts and agreements — two years earlier in May 2019.

Council members Kendall Thomas and Tom Tripp, former county commissioners who were elected after the sale of UMC, but before the State Records Committee decision, said they had not previously heard about the Records Committee’s decision.

The State Records Committee has authority under state law to impose a fine of $500 for each day of non-compliance, which by May 2021 would have been in the neighborhood of $365,000.

In May 2019, the Office of the Legislative Auditor General, at the request of Sagers, completed a performance audit of Tooele County’s sale of the Utah Motorsports Campus.

The OLAG reported that Tooele County not only mishandled the sale of UMC, the auditors also found that the Tooele County Commission did not fulfill its responsibility to oversee the raceway’s finances.

The auditors reported that they found no evidence of improper business dealings between the Tooele County Commission and UMC, and no connections between the commission and companies doing business with UMC. But, by not following best practices and by not documenting the decision-making process, the county left themselves open to criticism, the audit report stated.

In February 2021, the County Council started their own investigation into the UMC sale to answer constituent’s questions and to be able to comply with the State Records Committee’s decision. That process led to the engagement of legal counsel and the retaining the services of a forensic auditor.

The forensic auditor found over $14 million of procurement for UMC that did not follow county purchasing policies despite a requirement of state law and the management agreement that the county’s purchasing procedure would be followed.

However, the forensic auditor noted that while they found a number of process and control deficiencies, they did not find any theft, misappropriation, or conversion of assets.

Sagers’ record request was initially submitted to the county in November 2015. It was denied on the basis that the sale of the racetrack was still pending and the records were thereby protected, according to the County Council’s report.

Sagers appealed the decision to the county commission in January 2019. Sagers appeal was denied in a letter from the county attorney stating that the county was snot the holder of the records he was seeking.

“The County has the contractual right to access the records, it does not possess them and, therefore, it cannot provide them to you,” read the letter, according to the County Council report.

The State Records Committee disagreed with the county’s denial, ruling that the county was the holder of the records and could provide access or copies of the records, according to the County Council report.

However, as of May 2021 the county had not sent any records to Sagers.

After learning about the county’s non-compliance with the Records Committee order, the current county council started to find out why not and where the records could be found.

They found that the county did not have the requested financial records. The records were in Mitime’s possession following the sale of the racetrack.

The County’s forensic auditor obtained records from Mitime, however a variety of records are still missing, according to the County Council report.

The County Council’s report was critical of former County Commissioner Shawn Milne’s role in UMC’s financial records and the records request denial.

“The financial records were kept at the Utah Motorsports Campus under the administrative assignment of Commissioner Milne. They were not copied or transferred upon the sale of the motorsports track. The council could not find anyone who understood why the records were reposited there in violation of the county’s records and purchasing policies,” reads the County Council’s report.

The report states that Milne did not reply or furnish any answers in response to questions sent to him by email on Sept. 6, 2022.

The County Council report, in regards to the forensic financial report, concludes that “as a County Council it is our opinion that there was gross mismanagement by the County Commission by not following the County’s financial policies. … Furthermore, it is our opinion that county and state record retention policies were not followed regarding the Utah Motorsports Campus ”

County Council Chairman Jared Hamner explained that the County Council has no issue with Utah Motorsports Campus or its owners and managers. The problems, according to Hamner, were with the County’s failure to follow policies.

The county will comply, to the extent it is capable of, and will send to Sagers all the records they discovered during the course of their investigation. The State Records Committee has not levied a fine against the county.

According to Hamner, as a result of the County Council’s investigation, county purchasing policies have been updated, training has been held with employees on the policies, the county has increased transparency in decision making and financial matters, check registers are open to the public and discussed in county council meetings, and all budget and financial transactions are discussed in public meetings.

“We debate and discuss all of our decisions in open meetings,” Hamner said. “I enjoy the discussion and even though we disagree at times we still are able to continue to work together.”

A quick review: In May 2015, the Larry H. Miller Group informed the county that they would not renew its 10-year lease on the Miller Motorsports Park. The track, the buildings, and all other facilities became the property of Tooele County upon the termination of the lease. The county signed an agreement in Oct. 2015 to sell the facility for $20 million to Mitime, [the current owners of the racetrack, a subsidiary of Geeling Holding Group, a multinational company owned by a Chinese billionaire entrepreneur] leaving on the table a $22.1 million offer from Center Point Management, a Las Vegas-based development company. At the request of Center Point, the 3rd District Court set aside the sale to Mitime in Dec. 2015, ruling that the county had to accept the highest offer when selling property. The county decided to drop the sale and start over again. Center Point filed another motion challenging the county’s decision.

In the meantime, Tooele County entered into an agreement with Mitime to keep the facility open under county ownership in 2016. The county renewed the management agreement with Mitime, one year at a time, for 2017 and 2018. In November 2017 Tooele County, in a settlement agreement, agreed to pay Center Point $1.55 million for agreeing to drop all challenges to the sale of UMC. The settlement, along with a new state law, opened the door for the county to issue a new call for offers to purchase UMC. The county accepted a $18.5 million offer from Mitime. However, out of a sales price of $18.5 million, the county netted $9.2 million after deducting $9.3 million to cover operating losses, the management fee, personal property assets, and interest. The three-year operating agreement with Mitime called for the county to cover operating losses for the track when the property was sold.