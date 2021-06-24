Tooele County council considers truck routes

Proposal will keep trucks out of residential neighborhoods ♦

The Tooele County Council is looking at keeping big trucks out of residential neighborhoods in unincorporated Tooele County.

The Tooele County Council looked at a draft of an ordinance that would designate certain county roads as “truck routes.”

According to the ordinance it would be unlawful to operate a truck on a road that is not designated as a truck route, except under conditions described in the ordinance.

Violation of the ordinance would be a class C misdemeanor and the owner or operator of any truck that violates the ordinance may be civilly liable for damages caused by the violation, according to the language in the proposed ordinance.

“We need a way to keep these big trucks from zig zagging through residential neighborhoods,” said Jed Bell, Tooele County Roads Department director.

In addition to keeping big trucks out of residential neighborhoods, the ordinance will also reduce damage from big trucks to roads not designed for heavy loads.

Back in April when Bell was discussing the repavement of Faust Road with the county council, he was asked how the county could keep big trucks off Faust Road, to protect the new pavement from heavy loads. He replied that that answer would be coming later with a proposed truck route ordinance.

The truck route ordinance defines a “truck” as any self-propelled vehicle designed or used for the transportation of property, whether laden or unladen, or designed or used primarily for drawing other vehicles and not constructed to carry a load other than a part of the weight of the vehicle and load that is drawn.

According the proposed code, “truck” does not include a vehicle that is exempt from taxation, a recreational vehicle, a vehicle that is engaged in the collection and/or hauling of residential and commercial solid waste, a vehicle that is engaged in agriculture or animal husbandry, or a vehicle with a gross vehicle weight less than 20,000 pounds.

Roads designated as truck routes are: Aragonite Road; Burmester Road, from I-80 to Vegas Street; Ellerbeck Road, from Lime Plant to Grantsville City Line; Gold Hill Road, from Ibapah Road to Pony Express Road; Grayback Hills Drive; Ibapah Road, from Gold Hills Road to Nevada state line; Mormon Trail, from South Mountain Road to Grantsville City line; Puddle Valley Road; Rowley Road; South Mountain Road and Stansbury Island Road.

The county manager would be able to identify additional truck routes for temporary use when conditions prevent the use of a designated truck route.

A truck may be operated on a non-designated road when it is necessary to arrive at a destination not situated along a designated truck route, provided the route taken is the shortest available route from the nearest designated truck route to the destination. This would allow for trucks to make deliveries in residential areas, but they must use the shortest available route, according to Bell.

The County Council will continue to discuss the truck route ordinance at their next business meeting.