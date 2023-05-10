Tooele County Council contracts with Whiplash Racing for demolition derby

Agreement for 2023 and renewable for two more years ♦

One response was received by Tooele County from a request for proposals to operate a Demolition Fair during the Tooele County Fair in 2023.

The Tooele County Council approved an agreement with Whiplash Racing, LLC to conduct the 2023 Tooele County Fair Demolition Derby for $70,000 during the county council’s May 2 meeting.

That $70,000 is designated in the agreement as $38,000 for the purse for the event, $25,000 for operations and $6,500 for marketing.

Del McQiddy, manager of Whiplash Racing, has been involved with the Tooele County Fair demolition derby since 2003 as a participant. In 2010, he became involved in running the derby at the request of a fair board member.

Whiplash agreed to distribute the purse, supply and distribute trophies, obtain insurance, provide qualified officials, provide event staff, conduct marketing for drivers, provide shirts for event staff and drivers, provide supplies and equipment for car inspections, provide an announcer and DJ, and provide security, fire protection and emergency medical services.

Tooele County will retain all ticket sale proceeds. The County will establish prices and all discounts, packages, promotions and control the number and type of all complimentary tickets. The agreement gives the county the first right to procure event sponsors and requires Whiplash to designate the county as a title sponsor.

The county also agreed to prepare the facility for the event including set up, clean up, lighting and permanent restrooms. The county further agreed to take care of barriers for the event, provide a tractor with a groomer, a front end loader, and a water truck, and provide operators for the equipment for the event. No facility fee will be charged to Whiplash, and the county will provide the sound system and ticket takers.

While the agreement is for the 2023 county fair, the agreement may be extended for 2024 and 2025 upon mutual agreement of Whiplash and the County, according to the agreement.

The 2023 Tooele County Fair runs from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5. The demolition derby, known as “Punishment at the Peak,” is scheduled for Saturday night, Aug. 5.