Tooele County Council pulls back on offer to Erda City

Erda City hires controversial attorney to defend the city’s incorporation ♦

The Tooele County Council approved an offer for financial payments and municipal services for Erda City during their Feb. 15 meeting, but after hearing that Erda City hired Janet Conway to represent the city in a lawsuit filed by Six Mile Ranch that seeks to essentially annul the city’s incorporation, the County Council met in a special meeting on Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. and pulled back on some of their original offers of services to Erda.

During the special meeting, County Council member Kendall Thomas said he told the Erda City Council chairman,“I have no trust [in Erda City Council], give me something that builds trust.”

County Council member Scott Wardle expressed deep concern at the hiring of Conway by Erda City.

“Janet Conway and the ECA [Erda Community Association] are a non-profit organization that borders on advocacy and a political action committee,” said Wardle. “I am concerned they may come back to sue us. I am concerned about the behavior of two city council members and their openness and transparency when they concealed that they were party to a lawsuit. I am concerned about our employees being subject to continued innuendo and accusations without merit. I don’t want our citizens to pay for those, that’s my hope.”

Conway recently filed and represented three sponsors of the Erda incorporation referendum and Erda City Council members Kael Martin and Jess Bird, in a lawsuit to compel Jerry Houhgton, as the Tooele County surveyor, to approve the final plat map for Erda City.

Conway has also filed and represented the Erda Community Association and/or a variety of Erda citizens in several lawsuits since 2019, including a lawsuit against Marilyn Gillette, as county clerk, for not certifying the petition for the referendum on the rezone for the Temple Development, against Gillette and the County for determining that the Skywalk PUD-CUP was an administrative decision not subject to a referendum, against Grantsville City seeking to reverse or stop the North Annexation, the Brown annexation, the Skywalk Annexation and the annexation of Six Mile Ranch with other property, and against Tooele County to overturn approval of PUD-CUPs for Tealby Village, Erda Estates, Skywalk, and property on Droubay Road.

At the Feb. 15 County Commission meeting, the County Council approved an offer to Erda City to pay the city of Erda funds that the county is statutorily obligated to pay to the new city.

The County agreed to pay Erda City the estimated amount of municipal services property tax collected from properties within the boundaries of Erda City by the County in 2022. The County agreed to pay that amount by March 15, 2022.

The County also agreed to pay Erda City the estimated sales tax collected for the county sales tax in unincorporated areas that is collected from businesses with the now incorporated Erda City through June 2022, which is when the Utah Tax Commission will drop the County sales tax from sales in Erda City and begin collecting the Erda City adopted sales tax and send the funds directly to Erda City. Erda City adopted a 1% sales tax, the same as the current County’s sales tax.

The agreement calls for Erda City to obtain and maintain liability insurance and provide proof of insurance to Tooele County. Tooele requires proof of liability insurance from all entities it enters into agreements with, according to the draft agreement.

During the Feb. 15 Tooele County Council meeting, council member Scott Wardle made it clear that the liability insurance requirement was non-negotiable.

For solid waste, the draft agreement had two alternatives.

Erda City could agree to receive solid waste service through the county from Jan. 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 or from Jan. 1, 2022. The longer term would allow for a lower rate for both entities.

Tooele County would continue to invoice and collect fees from solid waste users.

For road service, the County also proposes two different time periods for continuing to provide the same level of service, including maintenance plowing, weed spraying, and mowing.

One term would begin with an initial term of January 1, 2002 through June 30, 2022. Potential subsequent terms would run from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022, with nothing beyond September 30, 2022.

The initial term of the second proposal would run from Jan. 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022 with possible renewal periods of March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022 and July 1, 2022 to September 2022.

Erda City would pay Tooele County all road funds received from the state of Utah within 30 days of receipt until the contracted amounts have been paid in full. If the amount of road funds received from the State of Utah is insufficient, Erda City would pay the difference no later than 30 days after the end of the terms.

For law enforcement services, the County proposed an initial term of Jan. 1, 2022 through June, 2022 to include dispatch services. A potential subsequent term of July 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2022 for law enforcement with nothing beyond Sept. 30, 2022 was also included in the draft agreement.

Each city that uses the County’s dispatch services signs an annual contract with the county for those services, those contracts run from July 1 to June 30 of each year to coincide with the cities fiscal years. Dispatch services for Erda City will be included in the law enforcement payment for the Jan. 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 term. After that, Erda City will need to sign an annual contract for dispatch services, just like other cities.

The County’s proposed payment for law enforcement services for Erda City, including administrative fee and out of jurisdiction fee, from Jan. 1, 2022 to July 30, 2022 is $132,205. For the potential subsequent term of July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022, the [payment for Erda City would be $56,096.

Tooele County will prepare and submit an invoice at the end of the agreement. Erda City will pay Tooele County with interest at 4.5% per year, amortized over 10 years, with no prepayment penalties. Minimum annual payments of $15,000 to be paid beginning January 30, 2024 will be due on or before January 30 of each year until January 30, 2034.

The Feb. 15 draft agreement also contained a provision that if Erda City Council chooses not to accept the proposals, Tooele County will cease providing services to Erda City on June 30, 2022. Erda City will be billed for the services rendered for the first 6 months of 2022 in each category.

During the Feb. 24 special meeting, the County Council made three major changes in their proposal.

First, if Erda City does not accept a proposal from the County to provide services, Tooele County will cease providing all services to Erda City as of midnight on March 8.

The term for road service will end on June 30, 2022 with no extensions. An earlier termination date was considered but rejected out of safety concerns in case of a late snow storm.

And third, the 10 year pay back for law enforcement services was withdrawn. Erda City will be billed by the County quarterly with payment due in 30 days. Failure to make full and timely payments will result in termination of law enforcement services.

During the Erda City Council meeting on the evening of Feb. 24, city attorney John Brems told the public he had recommended the hiring of Janet Conway to represent Erda City in the Six Mile Ranch lawsuit.

Brems said that Conway is a skilled litigator that has already litigated the issues in the Six Mile Ranch lawsuit, so she will not need to get up to speed, but is ready to go to work for the City.

The state attorney general’s office will do a fine job of representing the Lt. Governor’s Office, but they won’t represent the interests of Erda City.

“This is really a win it or die lawsuit for Erda City,” Brems said.