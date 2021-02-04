Tooele County Councilman Kendall Thomas

“People can make a difference’ ♦

With 22 years of local elected service, Kendall Thomas was sworn in last month as one of Tooele County Council’s first members.

Thomas stepped down in 2006 after 14 years on the Tooele County School Board. Shortly after that he was asked to apply to fill a vacancy on the Stockton Town Council.

He served there for six years. Then, in 2018, Thomas won a race for County Commission as a Republican — after losing a couple races for County Commission as a Democrat.

Thomas is now one of two former County Commissioners that will fill out the last two years of their terms as a County Council member.

“Things take longer with the council form of government compared to the commission,” Thomas said. “And at state meetings a council member doesn’t command the same respect and clout as a commissioner … They get treated differently. But Tom Tripp and I have commited to make this transition as smooth as possible for the people of the county.”

Thomas was born in Tooele City and raised in Stockton, where he has lived in the same house for 47 years. He said he stole his wife from Rush Valley after meeting her at a church party in Settlement Canyon.

Thomas’ first job was at MagCorp, now U.S. Magnesium, in 1973 where he worked as a millwright apprentice.

He eventually moved to the Tooele Army Depot South Area where he worked for the U.S. Government for five years and then 22 years for EG&G before retiring.

He completed a bachelor’s degree in business management from University of Phoenix at the age of 55, but his dream was to be a special education teacher, Thomas said.

As a former commissioner turned council member, Thomas said the big three issues in the county are — growth, roads, and water.

While people are looking at growth on the north end of Tooele Valley, the south end of Tooele Valley and Rush Valley will soon experience pressure too, he said.

“We’ve got to be ready,” he said. “We need a fire department for the south end of the county. We also need a county water conservancy district so we can bring in water from outside the county and move it around to where we need it.”

Along with growth, roads, and water, Thomas also said the county needs to work on social services for the less fortunate.

Thomas worked with Pastor Ehrheart of the Tooele Mountain of Faith Lutheran Church and the Tooele County Homeless Coordinating Council to get friends of Switchpoint to take over the Tooele Food Bank and Resource Center, using their model of private-public partnership to serve the less fortunate.

Thomas was also involved in opening the Tooele Youth Resource Center.

“I believe people can make a difference,” Thomas said.