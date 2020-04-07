Tooele County Courts postpone hearings for COVID-19

Tooele County courts have been forced to postpone hearings and trials due to social distancing.

But crime has not stopped during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Scott Broadhead, Tooele County attorney.

Courts are doing their best to convene as usual during this time but due to social distancing measures put in place by the Utah Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Tooele County Health Department, many in person hearings and trials have been postponed until May.

“The 3rd district court presiding judge sent out an order about ten days ago,” said Broadhead. “All evidentiary hearings have been postponed until at least May. All trials have also been moved to May.”

According to Broadhead, in person hearings and trials are “far and few between” and some cases have been completed over video conferencing.

“We are keeping the video conferencing simple,” he said.

No prisoners are being transported from the jails or prisons at this time, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Broadhead, the postponement of hearings and trials until May or later is going to make for a busy summer, but judges and staff working in the court system will do their best to keep operations running smoothly, he said.

“Right now, hearings are backed up until summer. This is going to cause a real backlog,” Broadhead said. “Unfortunately, crime does not stop.”

The C.J Haynie case, a high-profile case where a teenage boy is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, among other charges, has been postponed until May.

Broadhead said in spite of what is going on, police are still filing charges.

“I think the message is — yes, police work is still happening. Police officers are still doing normal work. They are still arresting and filing reports. We (staff working in the court system) are still reviewing police reports and deciding appropriate charges. We are trying to keep business running as usual, other than that,” Broadhead said.