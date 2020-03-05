Tooele County Democrats join rest of state picking Sanders

Tooele County Democratic voters mirrored their state counterparts in Tuesday’s presidential primary.

Out of 16 names that appeared on the ballot, Bernie Sanders received the most votes in the Democratic primary in Tooele County with 870 votes out of 2,666 votes for 33%. Joe Biden followed with 22% and Michael Bloomberg came in third with 19%.

Statewide, Democratic voters also placed Sanders, Biden and Bloomberg in the same order.

Overall voter turnout for the presidential primary was 30%.

The turnout was higher than normal for a presidential primary.

In 2008, the year Mitt Romney and John McCain were in primary battle for the Republican presidential nomination, the Transcript Bulletin reported that Tooele County election watchers were overwhelmed with the 25.5% turnout compared to the 8.9% turnout for the 2000 presidential primary.

Counting voters not affiliated prior to the election with a party, the Democratic Party had a 76% turnout in Tooele County.

With Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Bloomberg dropping out of the primary contest, the primary election for the Democrats is turning toward a focus on Sanders and Biden, according to Mike Keil, Tooele County Democratic Party chairman.

“It looks like it’s Biden’s race to lose at this point,” Keil said. “He’s resurgent and looks very presidential. No doubt it has helped to have Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Bloomberg endorse Biden.”

But the party needs to be united come November, according to Keil.

“It’s great to see the party coalesce,” he said. “I think Bernie continues to bring up very important issues and he’s an important voice in the race. I hope both Biden and Bernie can reach across the philosophical divide and listen to each other’s supporters. Democrats need a united front for November.”

The Republican turnout in Tooele County was 50%.

Donald Trump was the clear winner with 6,191 votes out of 6,917 votes cast in the Republcian Party primary for 90%. His nearest primary competitor in Tooele County was Bill Weld with 5% of the vote.

This was the first all vote by mail presidential primary for Tooele County. The first report from the Tooele County Clerk’s office on Tuesday night was released at 8:25 p.m. It included the results of all the ballots, other than early voting, received in the mail, dropped off in person, or dropped in a ballot drop box. That report listed 6,244 ballots counted, which was 65% of the total ballots cast at the end of the night’s unofficial report.

Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette estimated that her office has approximately 225 provisional ballots and ballots that need signatures verified yet to be counted.