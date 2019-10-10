Tooele County ended water year ahead of normal

Snowpack was ‘fantastic’ in 2019, says state snow supervisor ♦

While the National Weather Service’s current forecast for Tooele County includes a hard freeze warning with the season’s first snow, the Utah Snow Survey Office reported that the state and county both ended the 2019 water year on a good note.

“The 2019 water year ended on September 30,” said Jordan Clayton, Utah Snow Survey supervisor. “Despite the relatively dry summer, it was a good year.”

Statewide, the water year ended with an average total precipitation in Utah of 39.1 inches, roughly 122% of normal, according to Clayton.

Averaged together, SNOTEL sites in the Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek Basin ended the 2019 water year at 126% of the normal annual precipitation, according to SNOTEL reports from the USDA’s National Resources and Conservation Service.

SNOTEL reports include data from three sites in the Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek Basin: the Mining Fork site in South Willow Fork, the Rocky Basin – Settlement Canyon site, and the Vernon Creek site.

The 2019 snowpack in Utah was also above average, according to Clayton.

Statewide, the 2019 snowpack was at 140% of normal on April 1, 2019, compared to 64% for the same date in 2018, according to SNOTEL reports.

“Last winter’s snowpack was fantastic,” Clayton said.

In Tooele County, SNOTEL reports show the average snowpack in the Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek Basin was at 149% of normal as of April 1, 2019, compared to 53% for the same date in 2018.

Tooele County’s reservoirs also ended the water year in good shape, according to NRCS data.

Grantsville Reservoir was running ahead of its average capacity on Oct. 1 while Settlement Canyon Reservoir was near its normal level.

A NRCS report on Utah reservoirs shows that Grantsville Reservoir, with 1.5 kilo acre-feet of water, was at 44% of its capacity on Oct. 1, 2019. On average it is at 23% of capacity on Oct. 1. In 2018, it was at 23% of capacity on Oct. 1.

The same report shows Settlement Canyon Reservoir, with 0.4 kilo acre-feet of water, was at 40% of its capacity on Oct. 1, 2019. On average it is at 39% of capacity on Oct. 1. In 2018, it was at 23 % of capacity on Oct. 1.

While northern Utah ended the water year in good condition, parts of southeastern Utah are experiencing dry soil conditions, according to Clayton.

“Particularly dry [in soil moisture levels] are several basins in Southeastern Utah, such as the Escalante basin at 57% normal,” he said. “This area has recently been classified as being under D1 level drought based on the last 120 days precipitation, evaporative demand, and soil moisture levels.”

The average soil moisture in the Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek Basin was at 116% of normal as of Oct. 1, according to SNOTEL data.

SNOTEL, or snow telemetry, are remote battery powered sites across western mountains that automatically measure and transmit information about snow depth, water content, rainfall, and air temperature. They are managed by the USDA’s National Resources and Conservation Service.