Tooele County Fair 2022

Saturday afternoon nearly rained out the fair on its first year back since COVID-19 but the show went on.

The Tooele County Fair was held Aug. 4-6.

This year’s fair included a City of Fun carnival with amusing rides and games, a stock show, pet show, a softball tournament, and a 4H craft and home arts display, along with games, like bingo and kid’s crafts.

Among the larger-scale events were Broncs and Bulls on Friday, the Demolition Derby on Saturday, and the Livestock Show and Auction.

Fair entertainment included Skylar Geer on Thursday evening, Whitney Lust on Friday, and the band “Unbroken” on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Other performers included master hypnotist Devin Barringer on Saturday, along with Carver Louis, and the Donner Party band.