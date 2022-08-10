Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Zeb Hansen wins Punishment at the Peak 2022 on Saturday by landing to the top of his nephew Gage Hansen.

August 10, 2022
Tooele County Fair 2022

Saturday afternoon nearly rained out the fair on its first year back since COVID-19 but the show went on.

The Tooele County Fair was held Aug. 4-6.

This year’s fair included a City of Fun carnival with amusing rides and games, a stock show, pet show, a softball tournament, and a 4H craft and home arts display, along with games, like bingo and kid’s crafts. 

Among the larger-scale events were Broncs and Bulls on Friday, the Demolition Derby on Saturday, and the Livestock Show and Auction.

Fair entertainment included Skylar Geer on Thursday evening, Whitney Lust on Friday, and the band “Unbroken” on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Other performers included master hypnotist Devin Barringer on Saturday, along with Carver Louis, and the Donner Party band.

 

Ceilly Sutton

Ceilly Sutton

Ceilly Sutton

Latest posts by Ceilly Sutton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top