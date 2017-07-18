Tooele County Fair all set for Aug. 3-5

Organizer promises a weekend of ‘good family fun’ for everyone ♦

The Tooele County Fair keeps getting bigger and better, according to Ron Baum, chairman of the volunteer committee that coordinates the annual celebration.

“We’ve got good family fun with something for everybody.” Baum said. “And most of it is free.”

There is no general admission fee or parking fee, according to Baum.

“The Friday concert, the demolition derby, and the carnival rides cost money,” Baum said. “Everything else is free. Of course, if you want to buy some good fair food from our vendors, you’ll pay for that too.”

While fair activity starts on July 31 and Aug. 1 with exhibit registration and animal pen setting up, followed by animal shows and contests on Aug. 2 and 3, the fair gets into full swing with opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to Baum.

Following opening ceremonies, there will be a variety of acts on the outdoor stage with a free family concert featuring Nathan Osmond. Osmond, son of the Osmond Brothers’ Alan Osmond, bills himself as “more than just ‘a little bit country.’” His four latest singles have hit #1 on several country charts.

The music and entertainment portion of the fair continues with various local acts performing on the outdoor stage on Aug. 4 and 5.

On the evening of Aug. 4 the fair will host a paid concert featuring country music performer Darryl Worley.

“Darryl Worley is a true-blue patriotic traditional American country music singer,” Baum said.

Worley has had nearly 20 hit singles and three self-penned chart-topping hits, according to Baum.

The Worley Concert includes a performance by Utah native Maddie Wilson.

In 2014, Wilson, who is from Provo, won Best Artist under 18 at the Utah Music Awards.

In a special arrangement with Country FanFest, FanFest goers can buy a ticket for the Worley concert for $5, either at the Tooele County Fair’s booth at FanFest or by showing their FanFest wristband at the fair’s midway. Otherwise, tickets are $10 at Smith’s Tix, Macey’s Food and Drug in Tooele, or Soelberg’s Markets in Stansbury or Grantsville.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 for Punishment at The Peak, Tooele County Fair’s demolition derby. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 through 12. A family pass for two adults and four children ages 4-12 is $40.

Demolition derby tickets are also available at Smith’s Tix, Macey’s Food and Drug in Tooele, or Soelberg’s Markets in Stansbury or Grantsville.

The City of Fun Carnival will return to the fair this year with carnival rides. Ticket prices range from $1.50 per ticket to $25 for an all-­day wristband. Rides range from two to four tickets each, but Thursday night will be a family night with all rides requiring only one ticket per person per ride from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The fair will have a wide variety of craft, commercial, and food vendors, according to Baum.

Other fair events will include a livestock show and auction, 4-H exhibits, a car show, a gun display, daily entertainment, a petting zoo and small animal exhibit, kids art yard, horse events, a health and safety fair, and Utah’s longest running karaoke contest.

“Check out our all new website at tooelefair.com for all the details on this year’s fair,” Baum said.