Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

August 9, 2023
Tooele County Fair and Demolition Derby

The Tooele County Fair ran Aug. 3-5 at the Deseret Peak Complex.

The fair included a variety of activities including a demolition derby with a power wheel derby for the younger generation and the metal pounding and crashing of the traditional Punishment at the Peak Demolition Derby that drew a sell out crowd.

Young Tooele County ranchers showed off and sold their farm animals in the Junior Livestock Show and Sale. 

There were shows and ribbons displayed for 4-H Home Arts.

The fair also featured a carnival with rides and there was carnival food and food trucks.

And there were plenty more: concerts, mainstage shows, local vendors, a Broncs and Bull Rodeo, USU Extension activities, team roping, softball tournaments, and master gardeners. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top