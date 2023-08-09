The Tooele County Fair ran Aug. 3-5 at the Deseret Peak Complex.

The fair included a variety of activities including a demolition derby with a power wheel derby for the younger generation and the metal pounding and crashing of the traditional Punishment at the Peak Demolition Derby that drew a sell out crowd.

Young Tooele County ranchers showed off and sold their farm animals in the Junior Livestock Show and Sale.

There were shows and ribbons displayed for 4-H Home Arts.

The fair also featured a carnival with rides and there was carnival food and food trucks.

And there were plenty more: concerts, mainstage shows, local vendors, a Broncs and Bull Rodeo, USU Extension activities, team roping, softball tournaments, and master gardeners.