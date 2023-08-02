Tooele County Fair runs Aug. 3-5

The Tooele County Fair officially kicks off on Thursday, August 4 and runs through Saturday, August 5 at Tooele County’s Deseret Peak Complex on state Route 112.

“We are pleased that the county fair allows us to come together and build a better sense of community and friendship with all,” wrote Tooele City Council Chair Jared Hamner in his welcome letter in the 2023 “It’s about Community” Tooele County Fair Guidebook and Program.

There’s so much packed into the three-day fair — and a few extra days before the official start — that your head will spin trying to keep track of everything.

There is the Junior Livestock Show, Demolition Derby: Punishment at the Peak, Broncs and Bull Rodeo, main stage entertainment and concerts, 4-H exhibits, USU Extension activities, commercial vendors, carnival rides, concessions with fair foods and food trucks, team roping, softball tournaments, master gardeners and maybe a few more things we missed.

The Junior Livestock Show awards ceremony will be held on the main stage on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The following morning, Saturday, the Junior Livestock Show and Sale gets underway early with the buyers registration at 7:30 a.m. and the sale opening at 9 a.m.

Main stage entertainment runs all three days, including UnBroken playing a variety of rock and country on all three nights, vocal artist Wendy-K on Friday night, and Cole Hartley, a country singer from Alpine,Utah, on Saturday night

The Main Stage opens on Thursday night from 6-9 p.m. with UnBroken performing. Friday the Main Stage runs from from 11 a.m.-6p.m. with Wendy-K and UnBroken performing after 6 p.m. On Saturday the Main Stage opens again at 11 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. with Cole Hartley and UnBroken playing the Main Stage after 6 p.m.

The City of Fun Carnival will be open Thursday from 4-11, Friday from 4-11, and Saturday from 2-11 p.m.

The Broncs and Bull Rodeo is on Friday night. It starts at 7 p.m. with gates open at 5 p.m.

4-H Exhibits are open daily from 10 a.m. -10 p.m. Concessions open daily at 11 a.m. Commercial vendors will also be available on site all three days. There will be nightly softball tournaments.

The Demolition Derby: Punishment at the Peak, will be held on Saturday night. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the Derby starting at 8 p.m.

The Team roping event is Tuesday night in the outdoor arena.

Tooele County USU Extension Service will host family fun activities like a scavenger hunt, small animal contest, veggie sculpture contest, hands on food demonstrations with free samples, Barbie Club Chelsea Cake Contest, cupcake contest, kitchen master contest, smoothie contest, trash bag clothing contest, make and take activities and crafts,fabric challenge, table setting contest. Note, some of these activities have limited participation and/or require pre-registration by a deadline.

The USU Master Gardeners will hold an “Ask theExperts!” Thursday through Saturday from 1 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information on the 2023 Tooele County Fair — events, venues, times, places, ticket information, etc. — see the fair guide that was included in the July 19 Tooele Transcript Bulletin or go online to tooelefair.com.