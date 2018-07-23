Tooele County Fair set to share the best of summer

Fair will run Aug. 2-4 at Deseret Peak Complex with a full schedule of events ♦

Cars smashing into each other, outdoor country music concerts, carnival rides that spin at high speed, and the aroma of your favorite fried foods — Tooele County Fair organizers promise three days of family fun for the first weekend in August.

“We’ve got a lot of things to do packed into those three days,” said Ron Baum, chairman of the volunteer committee that coordinates the Tooele County Fair.

The fair will run August 2-4 at Deseret Peak Complex.

While set-up for the Tooele County Junior Livestock Show and 4-H exhibits start on July 30, the fair formally starts on Aug. 2 with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m.

Opening ceremony center stage entertainment will include the Jazz-In-It dance troupe, Brad Bosen’s “The Ven-Tooele-Quist” act, the Yo-Yo Man, the Hana Studio’s Polynesian fire dancers, and a free concert featuring Utah’s own real cowboy country star, Charley Jenkins.

Following the Jenkins concert, the fair will host a free family movie, Disney’s “Bust A Moo: Home on the Range,” on the soccer field.

“Families should come out with a blanket and sit on the lawn and watch the show,” Baum said. “We have popcorn and drinks.”

The City of Fun Carnival will participate in the fair’s opening family night by offering all rides for one ticket on Thursday night, according to Baum.

This will be the City of Fun’s third year at the Tooele County Fair. The City of Fun will operate 12 rides designed to provide adult and youth worthy, hair-raising fun, according to Baum.

Other than the carnival rides and food, all of Thursday night’s activities are free, Baum said.

There is also no charge for admission to the fair or for parking, according to Baum.

There are only two ticketed events: the Friday night concert and the Punishment at the Peak Demolition Derby on Saturday night, according to Baum.

The Friday night concert starts at 6 p.m. with a pre-show by Buckaroo Balladeers, Nashville recording artists who got their start in Utah’s West Desert. The Saliva Sisters, a Utah-based parody act, will perform at 7 p.m. The main star of Friday’s concert is country western artist Craig Morgan. His performance is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m.

Morgan has charted 17 times on the Billboard country charts with six singles that reached the Billboard country chart’s Top 10.

“That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “International Harvester,” “Almost Home” and “Love Remembers” are some of Morgan’s top songs.

Tickets for the concert are available from SmithTix, Macey’s Food and Drug In Tooele, Soelberg’s in Stansbury and Grantsville, and at the EnergySolutions Aquatics Center Pool for $10.

A $5 bounce back ticket for the concert will be available at the gate for people who attended Country Fan Fest, Baum said.

The Punishment at the Peak Demolition Derby will be held Saturday night with the gates opening at 5 p.m. and the car slamming set to start at 7 p.m.

“This will be the only demolition derby in Tooele County this year,” said Baum. “And of the few, and the hardest hitting, left in the state.”

Tickets for the demolition derby are available at SmithTix, Macey’s Food and Drug In Tooele, Soelberg’s in Stansbury and Grantsville, and at the EnergySolutions Aquatics Center Pool. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under, and family passes that admit two adults and four kids are $40.

The outdoor stage will feature a variety of acts during the day, including bands, dance groups, a magic show, a hypnotist and puppet players.

A car, truck, and bike show and a health and safety expo will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the soccer field.

Tooele County 4-H will have its judged exhibits of Tooele’s finest artwork, photographers, bakers, horticulturists, floriculturists, and other fine crafts. The fair’s program also lists 4-H Better Burger, Cookie, and Grilled Cheese contests.

Especially for children, the fair will include a kid’s art yard, a little farmers play area, a petting zoo sponsored by Ivie Acres Farm and Petting Zoo, and bounce houses, according to Baum.

Other fair events will include a livestock show and auction, a shuttle ride to the Utah Firefighters Museum for tours, a pavilion full of commercial vendors, food vendors, the longest running karaoke contest, small animal exhibit, pony rides, horse events, and more.

A full list of fair events and a schedule can be found at www.tooelefair.com