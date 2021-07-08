Tooele County gets 1 day jump in COVID cases

Health Department urges vaccinations ♦

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tooele County spiked on June 29 with 42 new confirmed cases reported by the Tooele County Health Department.

This is unusual for the county at this time, because the number of cases in one day is usually in the single digits, according to Amy Bate, public information officer for the Tooele County Health Department.

Bate reported that the cases were mostly seen in youth aged 14 to 16.

“Contract tracers are still in the process of investigating and trying to speak with parents but until then, we don’t know if it is associated with some sort of youth activity or not,” Bate said.

During the seven day period of July 1-7 the average number of new cases per day in the county was 6.7.

Tooele County’s Health Department deputy director attributes new cases to low vaccination rate and other factors.

“Tooele County experienced an increase in cases last week,” said Tooele County Health Department Deputy Director, John Contreras. “The increase can be attributed to local outbreaks, the spreading of the highly infectious UK and Delta variant, and the low vaccination rates. The overall pattern seen throughout the county is an increase in cases of COVID-19 in communities with low vaccination coverage or rates.”

Because of the high number of cases last week, Tooele County has gone from moderate to high risk on the state’s transmission index.

Metrics show Tooele County with a 11.44% seven-day average percent of positive tests, a 179.91 per 100,000 14-day case rate, and a statewide ICU utilization of 77%, of which 17.3% are COVID-19 related, according to a press release by the Tooele County Health Department.

Two of the three metrics are in the high level of transmission on the index.

Counties that meet at least two criteria for high, moderate, or low are moved to that level.

In example, if a county meets the “high” level criteria for the seven-day average percent positive, the “moderate” level for the 14-day case rate, and the “high” level for statewide ICU utilization, the county would be in the “high” transmission index, the health department explained in the press release.

The levels are determined by the seven-day average percent of positive tests, 14-day case rate per 100,000 individuals, and the statewide ICU utilization.

More information about the state’s transmission index can be found at utah.coronavirus.gov.

The County will be at the high level from July 8 to July 21.

Changes to a county’s transmission index level occur on a seven-day cycle.

Changes from a lower transmission level to a higher transmission level may occur weekly and changes from a higher transmission level to a lower transmission level may occur every 14 days at minimum, according to the health department.

Tooele County Health Department officials are encouraging individuals to continue wearing their masks if they aren’t vaccinated, as well as practicing good hand washing, and staying home when they are sick.

Approximately 41% of the population in Tooele County has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Contreras.

The state Health Department reported that statewide 49.7% of all Utahns had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of July 7.

Contreras and the county Health Department want to push more individuals to get their vaccine.

“We want to encourage people who have not been vaccinated to be vaccinated,” Contreras said. “We want to remind people that the pandemic is not over and urge people to continue diligent COVID-19 precautions. These include: physical distancing, handwashing and hygiene, and mask wearing when attending activities with large gatherings, and staying home if you become infected. Unfortunately, the combination of reopening and lapses in these infection prevention efforts has caused increases in cases.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Tooele County, there have been 7,731 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report released daily by the Utah Department of Health.

There have also been 250 hospitalizations and 45 deaths in the county.

In the State of Utah, there have been 417,653 positive cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, along with 17,690 hospitalizations, and 2,387 deaths.

1,593,539 individuals living in the state have had at least one vaccine and 2,816,448 individuals have been tested for the virus.

The Utah Department of Health also reported that 0.140% of fully vaccinated Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough cases.

The hospitalization rate for fully vaccinated Utahns is 0.013% with deaths among those that are fully vaccinated reported at 0.0004% of people that are fully vaccinated.