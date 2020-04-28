Tooele County goes orange

Moderate risk level will allow reopening of businesses ♦

Tooele County will begin to ease restrictions on businesses and shift from an urgent phase to a stabilization phase with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current health order put in place by the health department ends on April 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Effective May 1, Tooele County will follow the Utah Leads Together 2.0 guidelines for the orange or moderate risk level of COVID-19 recovery.

The County will work with the governor’s office and the Utah Department of Health in order to best analyze the current situation, according to a report by the Tooele County Health Department released Monday.

Beginning May 1, local businesses will be able to resume services with strict protocols in place to minimize the spread of the disease.

Businesses that will be allowed to reopen following all of the protocol include restaurants, personal services, gyms, child care, medical outpatient clinics, and hospitality services.

Individuals and business owners in the county who have been out of work are excited to be able to go back to work.

“I feel so grateful and more than excited that we are opening our doors again,” said local salon worker, Willow Callister. “Over the past few months, it has been an overwhelming sense of uncertainty and this news has given the beauty industry hope.”

Kevin Clement, owner of Black Cat Barber Company said things have been “rough.”

“Things have been rough over this last month but we made it by, but a bunch of other small businesses didn’t unfortunately. Yes, we will be opening May 1. We’ll be implementing a couple new safety measures in our contribution to help mitigate and control as well,” he said.

Another local business owner, Angelo Geovjian, owner of American Burgers, said it’s “great news”.

“It is great news because I felt bad for my customers that they couldn’t come in and enjoy their meals. I am very happy to be reopening for dine-in,” he said.

Protocols include maintaining a distance of at least six feet in all cases, use of face coverings or masks in public settings, and extra sanitation measures.

According to the report, residents and businesses must accept personal responsibility to be informed and take actions based on common sense and wise judgment that will protect health.

Sick individuals should continue to stay at home and social distance.

As before, older individuals and those with underlying health issues should follow specific instructions from the Utah Department of Health.

Industry specific guidelines for reopening can be found at tooelehealth.org.