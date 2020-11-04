Tooele County GOP sweep new County Council seats on election night

When the new Tooele County Council takes over in January it will be 100% Republican.

If election night’s vote results hold, Tooele County voters have selected Scott Wardle for Council District #1, Tye Hoffman for Council District #3, and Jared Hamner for Council District #4.

All three are Republicans.

They will be joined on the County Council by current Republican County Commissioners Kendall Thomas and Tom Tripp.

Hoffman defeated his Democratic opponent, Jeff Saunders, by pulling down almost 66% of the vote in District #3.

Hamner faced two opponents, Constitution Party’s Jonathan Garrard and Democrat Brenda Spearman. Hamner out-polled Spearman, his nearest competitor, with 3,571 votes to Spearman’s 2,696 votes. Garrard received 566 votes.

Wardle ran unopposed.

Tripp will transition to a part-time County Council member for District #5 and Thomas will become the County Council member for District #2 effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Tooele County’s new form of government will have a five-member part-time citizen council with a manager, to be hired by the council, performing executive functions.

Council District #1 includes Tooele City precincts 15-21. District #2 includes Tooele City precincts 1-6 and 8, plus Ophir, Rush Valley, Stockton, Terra, Vernon and Dugway.

District #3 includes Tooele City precincts 7 and 9-14, and Erda precincts 1.1 and 2.1. District #4 includes all of Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Erda precincts 1.2, 2.2, 2.3, 2.4 and Lincoln.

District #5 includes all of Grantsville, Ibapah and Wendover.