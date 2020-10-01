Tooele County has been voting by mail for 3 years

Vote-by-mail Q&A ♦

Tooele County has been voting by mail since the 2018 primary election. Ballots for the Nov. 3 general election should arrive in mail boxes mid-October, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

Prior to 2018 many of the outlying areas in the county were already voting by mail. Stansbury Park voting precincts were added to the vote-by-mail in the 2016 election.

The move to countywide vote-by- mail started with the need to replace old electronic voting machines, according Gillette.

When 2018 came around, about half of the county was already voting by mail and most counties in the state were either voting by mail or moving to vote-by-mail. It made sense for Tooele County to move to vote-by-mail, according to Gillette.

Mail-in precincts in Tooele County had a history of a higher rate of voter turnout, so part of the rationale of changing to vote-by-mail was also to increase voter participation, Gillette said.

So Tooele County decided to join with the other counties in purchasing new equipment for counting vote-by-mail ballots. An added incentive for moving to vote by mail and new equipment was the state paid for the new equipment. All of the training for the new equipment occurred with the purchase of the new equipment, according to Gillette.

Here are some questions and answers about voting-by-mail in Tooele County compiled from interviews with election officials and observations of the vote counting process by Transcript Bulletin writers.

Voting starts with ballots mailed to registered voters. What about reports of ballots being sent to deceased people, people that have moved, or people getting multiple ballots in the mail?

The County Clerk automatically mails ballots to all active registered voters in the county. According to state code, the ballots go to the post office no more than three weeks before election day. Ballots are mailed to the current address on voter registration records. That address can be checked and updated if needed at vote.utah.gov. The clerk maintains the county’s list of registered voters, but the state has very specific laws governing how and when a voter can be taken off the list. Deceased people are removed from the list once the clerk receives confirmation from the Bureau of Vital Statistics of the death. The removal process takes time. Yes, sometimes ballots may be mailed to people that don’t live at that address any more or even a deceased person. If you get one of those ballots, Gillette advises, “Bring the ballot in, mark it with deceased or not at this address, and mail it back. Please don’t throw it away. We can’t fix it if we don’t know about it”

So if people can get ballots for deceased people, more than one ballot, or ballots addressed to other people, what keeps people from voting more than once or voting for somebody else using their ballot?

Each return envelope has a barcode printed on it that is unique to each voter or to the specific ballot. When the envelopes are received at the Clerk’s office they are scanned. If the scanner detects a barcode for a voter that has already been scanned, or a ballot that has been “spoiled” by the Clerk, the envelope is rejected. Also, the voter must sign the outside of the envelope. An optical scanner compares the signature to up to five different signatures for the voter that may be on record. If the signature can’t be verified, the envelope is kicked out so it can be processed manually. Ballot envelopes with a signature that can’t be verified, or ones without a signature, can’t be counted. The clerk’s office contacts the voter to clear up the discrepancy. Each voter must personally sign their own ballot envelope, even with permission, signing another person’s envelope is a crime, punishable by maximum imprisonment of five years. The same procedures keep somebody from photocopying a ballot and sending them in.

So what if I don’t get a ballot?

Contact the clerk’s office and request a ballot be sent to you. There are several reasons you may not have received one. Note that the clerk mails ballots to all active registered voters. Notice the word “active.” Voters may be placed on the inactive list for several reasons; not voting in the last two general elections — that’s the election in November of every even numbered year, or mailings being sent to the address on file being returned as undeliverable. Again, check your address at vote.utah.gov. And if you can’t find yourself at vote.utah.gov, you may not be registered to vote. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Voters can also check vote.utah.gov for the status of their ballot. The status will be updated when the ballot is mailed, received, and counted.

When I mail my ballot won’t people see how I voted?

Envelopes with a verified signature are run through a high-speed letter opener that cuts the end off each envelope. With a stack of opened envelopes in hand, an election worker takes the ballot out and places the ballot face down in a pile and then puts the envelope in another pile. Once the envelope and the ballot are separated, there is nothing on the ballot to identify the voter.

But what if I don’t get a ballot by election day, am I just out of luck?

On election day there will be one limited polling location at the Deseret Peak Complex for voters who lost their ballot, never received one, or for voters with accessibility issues due to a disability, according to Gillette. Special procedures due to COVID-19 will be in place. However, even at the polling location ballots are still paper. Voters will be required to park their vehicle and walk up to the concession stand, show valid voter ID to get another paper ballot, walk back to their car and vote the ballot, then drop it in a ballot drop box by the entrance to the Deseret Peak Complex.

How are the ballots counted?

Ballots are run through a reader that electronically captures a picture of each ballot. The scanner can read 100 ballots in two minutes. If the scanner is unable to read a ballot, the ballot pops up on a computer screen. Two election workers acting as “adjudicators” can view the picture of the ballot. If the voter’s intent is clear, the adjudicators can direct the computer to count the vote as the voter intended. Examples are people filling in ballots with a crayon that the scanner can’t read or crossing out one mark and circling another and writing “count this one” with an arrow pointing to the new mark.

Will we know who won on election night?

With a close election, even with voting machines and computers, the final winner may not be known until the final vote canvass, which is usually held around two week after the election. With vote-by-mail the County Clerk can start processing ballots as they arrive. They can verify signatures, open the envelopes, and scan ballots, but the ballots can’t be tallied until after 8 p.m. on Election Day. That’s when voting stops and the last run to the ballot drop boxes is made. Ordinarily, those ballots would be counted on election night and an unofficial election night report issued. Only the final canvass count is official. However, due to COVID-19, ballots will be quarantined for 24-hours. So Election Day ballots won’t be counted until the next day.

What about Russian hackers?

The ballot scanner and the election computer are never connected to the internet, making it impossible for an outside hacker to get into the vote counting system.

Is there any sort of audit to check the results?

Once ballot counting starts, the clerk’s office sends a list of batches to the Lieutenant Governor’s office. After the election, the LG’s office sends a batch number to the Clerk’s office to rerun/audit and also a different batch of signatures to be relooked at to make sure everything matches. The county must keep the envelopes and ballots for at least 22 months so they can respond to random sample audit requirements from the State Elections office. In addition to the random sample audit, the county must be able to replicate the vote count if needed. Candidates may send an observer to watch the counting process.

Can I trust the post office with my ballot?

If you send it in early, you can check on vote.utah.gov and confirm that your ballot made it to the clerk’s office. To be counted a mailed in ballot must be postmarked by midnight on the day before an election. Check where you mail your ballot. Just because you dropped it in a mailbox at 11:59 p.m. doesn’t mean it will be postmarked by midnight. Any ballot that arrives at the clerk’s office before the final canvass will be opened and processed. Not sure about the post office? Ballots can also be dropped off at one of five ballot drop boxes: at Grantsville City Hall at 429 E. Main Street in Grantsville, at 500 E. Village Boulevard in Stansbury Park, at Tooele City Hall at 90 N. Main Street in Tooele, in the east parking lot of the Tooele County Building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele, or at the Deseret Peak Complex. Ballots must be dropped off at drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Only the County Clerk’s Office has access to collect ballots from the drop boxes. Ballots can also be dropped off at the County Clerk’s Office or at the Deseret Peak Complex before 8 p.m. on Election Day.