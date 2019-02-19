Tooele County has lowest gas prices in the state

Tooele County residents are seeing the lowest gas prices in the state, well below the nationwide average of $2.34.

The Holiday gas stations in Tooele and Erda, Maverik convenience stores in Stansbury Park, Grantsville and Tooele, and Walmart gas station in Tooele were all selling regular unleaded gasoline for $1.80. The two 7-Eleven locations in Tooele were selling gasoline for $1.81 and $1.82.

Those gas stations, as well as the one at Dugway Proving Ground, have the nine cheapest gas prices in the state Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com. The Costco in Sandy rounded out the top 10, at $1.83.

The only neighboring state with similarly cheap gas prices is Colorado, where six gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $1.79 per gallon in the Denver and Colorado Springs area, based on GasBuddy.com’s information.

The cheaper gasoline price wasn’t lost on customers at the Holiday Oil on Bates Canyon Road in Erda. Reine Baker, of Erda, said her family was filling up their pickup truck used to haul football equipment while gasoline prices were $1.80 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“We hardly ever drive this truck and I’m like, ‘Let’s go fill it up because it’s not going to stay low,’” Baker said.

Baker cited the recent opening of the Walmart gas station in Tooele as the possible cause for the low prices in Tooele County. The gas station opened on Jan. 16 and sold gasoline for less than $2 per gallon for the first time on Feb. 1.

“Whenever there’s a new one that comes open, the gas prices drop and then they go back up,” Baker said.

A Feb. 14 AAA article cited two weeks of decreasing demand for the nationwide decline of gas prices. Since the article was posted, the nationwide average has increased from $2.28 to $2.34 a gallon.

The price of a barrel of crude oil was $55.63 on Tuesday morning, a figure that has steadily increased since a low on Feb. 11. Oil prices peaked in the past year at $76.41 per barrel on Oct. 3.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has seen nationwide averages for all grades of gasoline increase from $2.33 on Jan. 7 to $2.36 per gallon by Feb. 11.

Wales Nematollahi, of Tooele, was among those filling up their vehicles at the Holiday Oil in Erda Monday afternoon

“I’m happy, obviously,” Nematollahi said, of cheaper gas prices. “I’ve always felt Utah has been gouged.”

Despite the lower price, Nematollahi said it hasn’t changed his driving or purchasing habits.

Also getting gas Monday was Trisdana Colledge, who works part-time at the Holiday Oil in Erda. She said she’s noticed customers have felt the impact of cheaper gas prices when they prepay with cash.

“They come in and they’re like, ‘My gosh, I can’t believe it. I actually get money back,’” Colledge said. “They’re not used to prices being so low.”

While she said the cheaper gas prices haven’t affected her day-to-day travel, Colledge said it should allow her to see the newest member of the family more frequently.

“I have a brand new grandbaby who I will go see a lot more now that gas prices are so low!” she said.