Tooele County Health Department assures vaccine is ‘safe and effective

Officials from the Tooele County Health Department assure county residents that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Almost 50% of county residents have received at least one vaccine, according to the health department.

As of May 28, 27,930 individuals living in the county had received at least one dose of the vaccine. 22,255 of those individuals are fully vaccinated.

“With a population of 72,259, there are 60,376 people eligible for the vaccine,” said Amy Bate, TCHD public information officer. “The other 11,883 are age 11 and younger, and are not eligible for the vaccine at this time. This gives us a percentage of 46.2% of our eligible population to have received one dose of the vaccine. 36.8% of our eligible population are fully vaccinated and about 17% of students aged 12 to 18 have received at least one vaccine.”

The more people who receive the vaccine, the more protection there will be against infections from COVID-19, according to Bate.

“The COVID-19 vaccine also protects themselves, their children, and members of their family — especially those who are at high risk. The protection received from the vaccine also allows people to resume activities such as seeing friends and other social activities — resuming work, or returning to school with less stress or anxiety,” Bate explained.

One of the reasons more individuals aren’t vaccinated is because of vaccine hesitancy, she said.

“Despite overwhelming evidence supporting the safety and benefits of vaccination, fear or hesitancy has proven resistant to informational material and campaigns,” Bate said.”However, there are consequences for this resistance we are currently observing, such as potential surges in infections.”

Those who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April that people who have been fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks anymore in most places, except for high-risk areas, such as hospitals, nursing homes, and public transport.

Physical distancing is also no longer necessary for the fully vaccinated, according to Bate.

“However, we need to take responsibility for our own health and protection. Therefore, if you are in large crowds without knowing the statue of the crowd or group, then wearing a mark would be recommended since vaccinated people do get infected with COVID-19 without developing symptoms and could silently transmit the virus when in close contact with others.

“Although, there appears to be enough protection to keep the vaccinated person from getting ill, there are concerns with new emerging variants that are more infectious, particularly for unvaccinated high-risk persons. In certain situations, people should continue to wear masks, social distance, and avoid large crowds and groups- and always practice good hand hygiene,” Bate said.

Bate believes the pandemic has affected many individuals.

“People want to resume some type of normalcy,” she stated. “COVID-19 has affected many people, particularly with their mental well-being and physical health- some with varying amounts of stress or prolonged stress. It is a challenge for many people who are exhausted with it all with no clear solutions.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tooele County has had 7,454 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report released daily by the Utah Department of Health.

On May 27, when the Tooele County Health Department last released their situational report, they reported that there had been 7,493 positive cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, 232 hospitalizations, and 46 deaths.

The state Health Department report lists Tooele County with 44 deaths.

Utah had had 406,170 positive cases of the virus, 16,822 hospitalizations, and 2,302 deaths from the virus, according to the report from UDOH.

2,691,819 individuals living in the state have been tested for the virus and 1,487,211 individuals have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.