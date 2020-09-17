Tooele County Health Department hands out COVID-19 care packages

Care packages, as part of the Tooele County Health Department’s campaign, “Tooele County Cares — Prevent COVID-19” will be handed out this week and next week, according to Health Department officials..

The Health Department has created over 1,000 care packages as part of the campaign.

The care packages will be handed out in three locations; Grantsville, Tooele, and Stansbury Park.

The campaign, which was created by Amy Bate from the health department, will include a care package with a booklet containing information on COVID-19, masks, thermometers, hand sanitizer, gloves, and two magnets.

“My deputy director said that we should do a community-wide campaign,” Bate said. “I looked into it and I thought, ‘Okay, what is it people need to know?’ I gathered a lot of information and tried to present it in an easy format.”

Bate said that her favorite part of the campaign are masks that say “Tooele County cares. I wear this mask for ___. ”

Individuals can write who they are wearing the masks for in the blank space.

The Health Department also plans on working with the Meals on Wheels program to distribute the care packages.

Limited quantities of the care packages will be available.

On Friday the care packages will be distributed at the Benson Gristmill “Park and Ride” at 6776 Stansbury Parkway from 1 to 3 p.m.

On Sept. 22, the packages will be distributed at the Tooele Senior Center at 59 East Vine Street in Tooele from 2 to 4 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, the Health Department will distribute the packages at the Grantsville Senior Center at 120 South Center Street from 4 to 6 p.m.