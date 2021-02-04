Tooele County Health Department offers free parenting course by text

The Prevention Services team at the Tooele County Health Department is now offering a texting course for parents to talk to their children about sexual messaging.

The course, entitled Gateway Discussions parenting course, is delivered through a smartphone using brief educational step by step text messages and memes, according to Peter Clegg, a prevention specialist.

“It’s important parents become comfortable talking in healthy ways to their children about their children’s everyday encounters with sexual messages,” Clegg said. “This gateway discussion prepares the way for later more in-depth sexual conversations”

The new texting service helps parents who are uncomfortable talking about sexual messages with their children.

“Prevention research has identified a parent’s comfort in talking to their child about a sexual topic is essential for later in-depth sexual conversations and successful pornography prevention,” said Clegg. “Simply stated, most parents are uncomfortable in discussing everyday sexual messages their children encounter, sexual messages like Victoria’s Secret TV ads, Britney Spears’ “Toxic” music video, erectile dysfunction billboards, and the list goes on and on.”

The texting service provides parents with ideas about how to talk about difficult subjects.

“A parent who struggles to acknowledge the hundreds of sexual messages encountered everyday will have difficulty in talking about more in-depth conversations of good-and-bad touch, maturation, STD’s, pornography, et cetera,” Clegg said. “Parents can help young people navigate these messages by signing up for a unique digital course which will show them how to teach their child to become resilient when they encounter these messages.”

Parents who would like to enroll in this free texting service can text “Tooele Prevention” to 435-241-6677 to sign up.

When parents sign up for the course, a prevention specialist is assigned to each course to help the parent better understand how to talk to their child about sexual messages.

Each text is personalized, identifying the child and parent by first name.

The child does not receive texts.

At the end of the course, both the parent and child will recognize and know how to act when encountering inappropriate sexual content in everyday sexual messaging, according to Clegg,

To learn more about this course, please visit www.upwardreach.org/tooele-inappropriate or call the Tooele County Health Department Prevention Services at 435-277-2380.