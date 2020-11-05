Tooele County Health Department rewards at home caregivers

Aging Services plans COVID-19 compliant event ♦

The Tooele County Health Department will reward at home caregivers during a drive-thru event on Nov. 13 at the All Star Bowling and Entertainment Center.

November is National Family Caregivers month. This year’s national theme is “Caregiving Around the Clock,” according to Amy Bate, with the Tooele County Health Department.

Tooele County Aging Services, a division within the health department, has been hosting events for caregivers for the past several years, she said.

“Every November we host a celebration dedicated to providing support for, and raising awareness of family caregivers, or individuals who care for relatives living with chronic illness, disabilities, terminal illness, or aging issues,” she said. “Over the past few months, many people who provide essential services have been recognized as heroes during this challenging time. We view family caregivers in this same light.”

Usually, the Aging Services Department hosts an in-person event in November to celebrate caregivers, but this year is different, according to Bate.

“We have not celebrated National Family Caregivers Month with a drive thru event before,” Bate said. “In the past we have hosted luncheons, a spa day, or other group gatherings to honor caregivers in our community, but due to the current health crisis and the need to protect the high-risk population, we felt a drive thru format would be a safe and fun option. Tooele County Aging Services has been doing drive thru meal service at our senior centers since March and have conducted many other activities using this method.”

The event will take place on November 13., 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at All Star Bowling and Entertainment at 1111 North. 200 West in Tooele City.

Participants may look for directional signs as they enter the parking lot. They will stay in their vehicles the whole time.

Caregivers will drive through several stations to receive gifts for their hard work, according to Bate.

“We’ll welcome them to roll down their window, wear a mask, and follow a marked route to four different stations during the event,” Bate said. “At each stop, we’ll have them put their vehicle in park for a minute while they meet individuals in our community who assist caregivers, they’ll be given an information page and a gift. We hope these resources will be a support to them as they care for their family member and demonstrate our appreciation for and recognition of their efforts. After a brief visit at our fourth station, signs will then direct them toward the exit and we’ll wave goodbye.”

The Aging Services Department will give caregivers hand warmers and mittens, a fitness kit, a bowling pass, a therapeutic weighted blanket, and other gifts.

Participants are required to wear a mask.

All those who want to attend the event need to register by Nov. 11.

“This is a free event but we want to ensure we have enough gifts for these deserving individuals,” Bate said.

To sign up, individuals can call 435-277-2420.

Tooele County Aging Services is partnering with the Tooele City Library, Our Health Circle at Mountain West Medical Center, and All Star Bowling for the event.