Tooele County Health Department statement on end of mask mandate

The Tooele County Health Department released the following statement from their epidemiologist, Dr. John Contreras, Ph.D. MSPH, related to the April 10 ending of the state mask mandate:

The mask mandate will end on April 10, 2021, as outlined in House Bill 294. There are some exceptions; mask requirements will remain in place for schools K-12. and for gatherings of groups larger than 50.

Regarding Tooele County, the Tooele County Health Department will continue to encourage and recommend that our residents wear masks as well as all employees in our county offices. The evidence is clear that masks can help slow down the spread of COVID-19. We are still in the middle of a pandemic and we have new variants emerging that are much more infectious; therefore, the more people that wear masks, the better.

This is important, as masks may be more effective in preventing larger expelled droplets from evaporating into smaller droplets that can travel farther, especially for people who have not been vaccinated.

We know this has been a trying year and many of you are experiencing the fatigue from this pandemic. Ending mask wearing too soon may lead to another surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Wearing a mask is an easy way to reduce the risk of unknowingly spreading the infection. It is also important to remember to practice social distancing rules and good hand hygiene.

We are all responsible for our own health. You should wear a mask, even if you do not feel sick. Wearing a mask not only protects the person wearing the mask, but also protects other people as well.