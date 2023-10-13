As teams gear up for the state championships, here is a roundup of this week’s action:

Regular season concludes for all three Tooele County football teams

Week 10 marks the regular-season finale for all three area teams, with Grantsville hosting Juan Diego Catholic and Stansbury hosting cross-town rival Tooele High.

Grantsville currently sits at the fifth spot in the 4A region rankings, The Cowboys are coming off a 12-10 victory over Union High and 4-1 in their last five games, while the Soaring Eagles are coming off a loss and have gone 2-3 over their previous five.

For the Buffaloes and Stallions, Friday’s game has significant playoff implications since a Tooele win could set up a first round meeting in the playoffs between the pair. The Buffaloes, 4-1 in their last five, are looking to rebound from a tough loss to Park City last week.

The Stallions, who are 3-2 over the same span of time, are seeking to build on a two-game winning streak to prepare for the playoffs. Note: Tooele varsity football has not defeated Stansbury over the last eight seasons, with their last win coming during the 2015-16 season.

Stansbury girls soccer advances to semifinals; Grantsville eliminated in second round

After two-straight shutout victories over Sky View (1-0) and Mountain View (2-0), the Stallions girls soccer club punched its ticket to the semifinal round of the 4A Girls Soccer State Championships. Goalkeepers Lola Gardner and Allie Proctor stood tall in front of the net during both matches, as Emie Major, JoJo Sartori and Abby Holdstock accounted for all three goals.

Up next, Stansbury will face off against the Park City Miners on Oct. 16 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman. The No. 3 Miners, who went 12-0 in region, will prove to be a formidable opponent. Park City won both games against the Stallions this season and is fresh off a 14-game winning streak.

Head coach Spencer Call said the last two wins were a testament to his team’s hard work and determination all season long. From their scrappy win against Sky View, to a relentless second half against Mountain View, Call added his team battled and “played their hearts out.”

“We’ve been in this quarter final position before, and haven’t ever been able to get a win,” he said. “It was nice to see these girls get rewarded for their hard work.

“We’re excited to get to work again and prepare for Park City.”

Following its bye week last week, the Grantsville Cowboys girls team experienced a different fate after losing its second round game against the Manti Templars. After falling behind 2-0 at the half, the Cowboys were unable to recover and ultimately fell 6-1 to be eliminated from the 3A State Championships.

Grantsville finishes the 2023-24 season with a 6-11 overall record.

Girls volleyball readying for playoffs as season winds down

This week marks the end of the 4A regular season for both Tooele and Stansbury High girls volleyball. Grantsville plays its final game Tuesday, ahead of the Oct. 18 bracket reveal for both 3A and 4A state championships.

As of Oct. 13, Stansbury sits at the No. 11 spot in the 4A rankings, while Tooele is ranked 17th. Grantsville is currently ranked No. 15 in the 3A rankings, with the last game against South Summit potentially changing their standings in the region.

Read next week’s edition of the Transcript Bulletin Sports Page for complete football, volleyball and soccer coverage. Recaps from state cross-country and boys golf will be included, as well.