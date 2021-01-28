Tooele County homicides jump to 8 last year

2020 was a deadly year in Tooele County, even without COVID-19.

Using the layman’s definition of homicide — the killing of one person by another — there were eight homicide deaths in Tooele County in 2020, not including vehicular deaths.

That’s a jump from past years. Crime statistics for Utah for the years from 2015 to 2019 show five homicides reported during the six year period in Tooele County.

However, law enforcement and prosecutors use a different definition of homicide. Criminal homicide is defined in state code a person causing the death of another “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, with criminal negligence, or acting with a mental state otherwise specified in the statute defining the offense.”

Crime statistics for homicide include murder, non-negligent manslaughter, and negligent manslaughter.

Under those definitions at least two of Tooele County’s 2020 homicides may not be considered as a homicide by crime statistics.

For comparison, the counties in Utah with the greatest amount of reported homicides in 2019 were Salt Lake County with 41, Weber County with six, and Utah County with five.

Official crime statistics for 2020 have not been released.

Tooele County’s streak of 2020 homicides started early in the year when Grantsville police responded to a 911 call on the evening of Jan. 17. Upon entering a home, police found four deceased victims; Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52, Alexis Haynie, 15, Mathew Haynie, 14, and Maylan Haynie, 12. The victims’ son and brother, 16-year-old C.J. Haynie was charged in the 3rd District Court as an adult with aggravated murder for the four deaths. Several pre-trial motions in the case, but a trial has not been scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So far there hasn’t been a court in Utah that wants to proceed with a capital murder trial by Zoom,” said Scott Broadhead, Tooele County attorney.

The body of 21-year-old Chance Eggett, from Sandy, was found 2.5 miles south of mile marker six on Faust Road in May 2020. He appeared to have died from several gunshot wounds, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators identified Salt Lake County men that they say lured Eggett to Tooele County under the guise of going target shooting. Once there, Eggett was shot and killed and his body was dragged into sagebrush off the side of the road, according to charging documents. The three men were each charged with murder, a first-degree felony. The charges against two of the suspects were later amended to a capital offense, meaning they could face the death penalty. In January 2021, the court granted a defense counsel request for a continuance. A scheduling conference for the case will be held on March 9.

In response to a psychiatric call on June 2, 2020, Tooele City Police found evidence of a homicide, but no body at a residence on Garden Street. Later, Tooele City police were able to elicit more information and pieced together the story of what happened in the Garden Street home. According to Tooele City police, two Salt Lake County residents went to the Garden Street home to commit a robbery. Gunshots were fired, resulting in the death of 24-year-old West Valley resident Austin Perryman. Perryman’s body was transported to Delle and dumped. The shooting that resulted in Perrytman’s death was determined to be self-defense, according to Broadhead. As self-defense, this homicide would not be included in crime statistics.

After six hours of negotiation in a hostage situation in a strip mall parking lot off of Tooele City’s Main street on Oct. 18, reportedly three Tooele City police officers fired shots at the suspect when he reached for a gun. The dead man was identified as 27-year-old Tutuila Koonwaiyou, of Tooele. The incident is under investigation by the Utah Department of Public Safety. If ruled as justifiable this incident would not be a homicide, according to crime statistics.

Firefighters dispatched to Soldier Canyon outside of Stockton on Oct. 24 found a deceased male on the west edge of the fire. An investigation led to the determination that death was homicide. The body was later identified as 60-year-old Vincent Beazel, a Stansbury Park resident. The death is still under investigation.

The prosecution of homicides that occur in Tooele County is the responsibility of the Tooele County Attorney’s Office.

The County Attorney’s office is currently handling four muder cases, according to Broadhead.

One of those cases dates back to 2016 when Jesus Aragon was charged with murder in the death of his mother. Conflicting competency evaluations and now COVID-19 have delayed action in the Aragon case.

The County Attorney’s office is also handling the prosecution of CJ Haynie and the suspects charged with Chance Eggett’s death. They are involved in the investigation of the death of Vincent Beazel.

County prosecutors have experience handling murder cases, accoring to Broadhead.

While homicide cases take a lot of a prosecutor’s time, the prosecution itself does not strain the county’s budget, according to Broadhead.

“It’s an added load to a prosecutor’s time,” said Broadhead. “We try to share the load among all of our staff, but in the end we work the hours required to do the job.”

There may be additional costs, if for example an expert witness is needed, according to Broadhead.

The cost of the defense of an indigent person — one that can’t afford an attorney — for aggravated murder is born by the state capital defense fund.

Broadhead explained the capital defense fund as an “insurance policy” that counties pay into based on population. The fund is then used to pay for “certified” capital defense attorneys to assure that defendants receive a fair trial with competent representation.

Expenses aside, homicide cases, as well as many other cases handled by the County Attorney’s Office, take a mental toll on prosecutors, according to Broadhead.

“We’re dealing with people at the lowest point of their lives,” Broadhead said. “The things we see everyday — murders, child abuse, assaults — it’s hard to just go home and turn those things off.”

Sometimes it gets personal, according to Broadhead.

Broadhead brought up the 2014 stabbing death of 17-year-old Stansbury High School student Jesse Horowitz.

“He was my daughter’s best friend,” Broadhead said.

And sometimes things that seem senseless become overwhelming.

“I remember the case of the young Wendover mother who beat her child to death,” Broadhead said. “I just went home and cried.”