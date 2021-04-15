Tooele County looks at paving Faust Road

Returned to gravel 8 years ago, county is now prepared to restore Faust Road ♦

Eight years after churning up the asphalt on Faust Road, Tooele County is getting ready to put a hard surface back on the road.

The Tooele County Council heard a budget request from the County Road Department during the Council’s Tuesday night work session. The Road Department wants to use $1.6 million of the road fund balance to stabilize the road base under Faust Road and put a chip seal coat on the top.

The project would cover approximately 10 miles of the road, from the railroad near Faust where the pavement ends to state Route 73 near Five Mile Pass.

“This will turn this horrible road into a very good road that will be easily maintained for years to come,” said Jed Bell, Tooele County Roads Department director.

In 1998, Tooele County treated Faust Road, which was a gravel road at the time, with a free product from Utah Power and Light that converted the road’s surface to asphalt.

The product did not require the road to have a proper road base underneath it that would have been needed for a traditional asphalt road.

In 2013, with the road full of potholes as the temporary asphalt surface on the road had exhausted its useful life, the county decided to churn up the remaining asphalt and return the road to its gravel status.

“The area is highly recreated with a lot of people that do camping and riding four wheelers,” Bell said. “When somebody is injured, an ambulance can’t go fast on the road and response times are not good.”

When the road was returned to gravel in 2013, residents of Vernon and the Last Chance Resort expressed concerns about losing the paved surface for both safety and convenience.

Faust Road was the connection between Vernon and south Salt Lake County and Utah County, where many Vernon people have family, work, and do their shopping, according to Vernon’s mayor at the time.

Property owners in Last Chance Resort also use Faust Road to commute to their homes and property in the resort, which has a man-made lake for water-skiing.

Faust Road cuts the trip from Vernon to Redwood Road via state Route 36 to SR-73 by 18 miles, almost one-half of the total miles.

During the work session, Bell explained the plan is to put down six inches of road base with concrete powder and then add water and let the mixture cure to stabilize the road base. It’s a process similar to what was used on the Mormon Trail Road, he said.

The road department will then put a double chip seal on top of the road base.

“This may last 30 years,” Bell said. “All you have to do is keep doing preventative maintenance every 7 to 8 years.”

The project will cover about 10 miles of the road with a width of 24 feet, allowing for two 11 foot wide lanes, according to Bell.

“We’re going a little narrow as a traffic calming effect to keep the speed down,” Bell said.

The route will also be signed as a no truck route, according to Bell.

After spending the $1.6 million on Faust Road, the road fund would have a balance of $2.5 million, which should be enough of a rainy day fund to cover an emergency major repair to a county road, Bell said.

The usual asphalt road surface for Faust Road would run between $2.5 and $3 million, Bell estimated.

The County Council decided to advance the budget request for a second reading at their next meeting.