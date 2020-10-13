Tooele County loses second resident to COVID-19

Tooele County has lost it’s second resident to COVID-19, according to the Tooele County Health Department.

The County’s second COVID-19 death was a male between the ages of 65-84 years of age who was hospitalized prior to his death, according to the health department.

The first death was announced on Oct 1, by the health department.

There are currently 971 cases of the virus in Tooele County, with 50 hospitalizations, and Tooele High School moved to online instruction for two weeks on Oct. 9 after the number of active cases at the school reached 15, according to the Tooele Health Department.

Tooele High School offered testing for COVID-19 to students and staff today.

Currently, it is unknown how many individuals in the county are currently receiving hospital care for the virus.

On Oct 8, the county had 899 positive cases of the virus, with 763 of those cases being recovered cases.

There were 36 hospitalizations, and one death.

“It is heartbreaking that we are reporting our County’s second COVID-19 related death today,” said Amy Bate with the health department. “We want to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual first and foremost. We share in this family’s grief and are deeply committed to doing all that we can to ensure the health and safety of Tooele County. We are asking everyone to please do their part by practicing safe health practices. Please stay home if you are sick, wash your hands often, avoid close contact, wear a cloth face covering and avoid touching your face, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect often. We all need to do our part in taking the necessary steps to limit the spread of this serious illness.”

Utah State currently has 86,832 cases of the virus, according to the department of health.

922,931 individuals living in Utah have been tested for the virus.

There have been 4,331 total hospitalizations and 522 COVID-19 deaths.

According to the department of health, 1,218,932 total tests have been administered throughout the state.

Tuesday from 2-5 p.m., the Utah Department of Health mobile testing team offered tests for the virus at Tooele High School.

The tests were administered to students, staff, and family members because of the number of cases at Tooele High School.

There have been 65 positive COVID-19 cases in schools throughout Tooele County since Aug 25, according to the Tooele County Health Department.

There are currently 38 positive cases of the virus in the schools.

The most cases have been reported at Tooele High School with 21 cases since Aug 25 and 20 current positive cases.

Tooele County healthDepartment is one of four local health districts in the state with two or less deaths. There are 13 local health districts in the state.