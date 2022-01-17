Tooele County lowers age for correction officers to 19

Applications now accepted ♦

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office has lowered the age requirements to be a corrections deputy to 19 years of age.

With the lowering of the age, Tooele County is currently accepting applications and hiring immediately for a corrections deputy with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

This employment opportunity includes a comprehensive benefit package, including: uniform allowance; 401(k) match; health, dental, life, vision insurance; Utah Retirement Services (URS); every other weekend off; experienced officers can be considered for Deputy II-III position; access to 24 hour a day new gym and paid time off leave as well as 11 paid holidays.

Applicants who are Peace Officer Standards Training (POST) certified must attach a copy of the certification with their employment application. Applicants who are not POST certified must attach a copy of their written POST exam.

Also attach all diplomas and certifications for verification.

A passing physical fitness and interview will be scheduled as soon as all applications are submitted.

Physical test requirements are: 15 inch vertical leap; 16 reps push-ups non stop with no time limit; isometric plank for one minute and a 1.5 mile run in 15:37 min. POST certified applicants will not need to take a physical fitness test.

Corrections officers maintain the security of the Tooele County Detention Facility and will uphold order and ensure prisoner welfare.

Minimum qualifications for Corrections Deputy P at $20.89 are; graduation from high school or GED; two years of responsible work experience; must have the ability to be qualified in the use of firearms in order to serve in a bailiff or transportation of prisoner position; must successfully pass a comprehensive background investigation, drug testing and a psychological evaluation; 19 years of age at the time of hire; a citizen of the United States; a resident of the State of Utah; possess and maintain a valid Utah driver’s license; no disqualifying criminal history; no DUI convictions in the past two years.

Qualifications for Corrections Deputy I at $22.4 are: meet the minimum requirements for a Corrections Deputy P. If time exchange allows hire into this level; successful completion of POST Academy; complete all field training.

Qualifications for Corrections Deputy II at $24.78: meet the minimum qualifications for a Corrections Deputy I; a minimum of two years of full time sworn corrections/law enforcement experience. If time exchange allows hire into this level; must have a minimum of two training certifications outlined in the career ladder.

Qualifications for Corrections Deputy III at $28.69: meet the minimum qualifications for a Corrections Deputy II; a minimum of five years of full time sworn corrections/law enforcement experience or three years with a bachelor’s degree; if time exchange allows hire into this level; must have completed three of the courses outlined in the career ladder.

Applicants selected for hire will be given a conditional job offer based on successfully passing all phases of the selection process, a comprehensive background investigation, drug test, eye exam and psychological examination

Applications are available on the Tooele County website, tooeleco.org, under Human Services.