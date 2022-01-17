Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
January 17, 2022
Tooele County lowers age for correction officers to 19

Applications now accepted 

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office has lowered the age requirements to be a corrections deputy to 19 years of age.

With the lowering of the age, Tooele County is currently accepting applications and hiring immediately for a corrections deputy with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

This employment opportunity includes a comprehensive benefit package, including: uniform allowance; 401(k) match; health, dental, life, vision insurance; Utah Retirement Services (URS); every other weekend off; experienced officers can be considered for Deputy II-III position; access to 24 hour a day new gym and paid time off leave as well as 11 paid holidays.

Applicants who are Peace Officer Standards Training (POST) certified must attach a copy of the certification with their employment application. Applicants who are not POST certified must attach a copy of their written POST exam.

Also attach all diplomas and certifications for verification.

A passing physical fitness and interview will be scheduled as soon as all applications are submitted.

Physical test requirements are: 15 inch vertical leap; 16 reps push-ups non stop with no time limit; isometric plank for one minute and a 1.5 mile run in 15:37 min. POST certified applicants will not need to take a physical fitness test.

Corrections officers maintain the security of the Tooele County Detention Facility and will uphold order and ensure prisoner welfare.

Minimum qualifications for Corrections Deputy P at $20.89 are; graduation from high school or GED; two years of responsible work experience; must have the ability to be qualified in the use of firearms in order to serve in a bailiff or transportation of prisoner position; must successfully pass a comprehensive background investigation, drug testing and a psychological evaluation; 19 years of age at the time of hire; a citizen of the United States; a resident of the State of Utah; possess and maintain a valid Utah driver’s license; no disqualifying criminal history; no DUI convictions in the past two years.

Qualifications for Corrections Deputy I at $22.4 are: meet the minimum requirements for a Corrections Deputy P. If time exchange allows hire into this level; successful completion of POST Academy; complete all field training.

Qualifications for Corrections Deputy II at $24.78: meet the minimum qualifications for a Corrections Deputy I; a minimum of two years of full time sworn corrections/law enforcement experience. If time exchange allows hire into this level; must have a minimum of two training certifications outlined in the career ladder.

Qualifications for Corrections Deputy III at $28.69: meet the minimum qualifications for a Corrections Deputy II; a minimum of five years of full time sworn corrections/law enforcement experience or three years with a bachelor’s degree; if time exchange allows hire into this level; must have completed three of the courses outlined in the career ladder.

Applicants selected for hire will be given a conditional job offer based on successfully passing all phases of the selection process, a comprehensive background investigation, drug test, eye exam and psychological examination

Applications are available on the Tooele County website, tooeleco.org, under Human Services.

