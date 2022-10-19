Tooele County Major Crimes Task Force presents awards 

Law enforcement officials involved in cracking fentanyl death case recognized ♦

Members of the Tooele County Major Crimes Task Force met on Oct. 12 at the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office to award three officials and members of the task force for their involvement in solving and prosecuting a 2021 death in Stockton.

The case involved fentanyl laced heroin and homicide charges.

The short award ceremony began at 11 a.m. where Stockton Police Chief Travis Romney, Det. Josh Curtis from the Tooele City Police Department and deputy Tooele County attorney Rob Clegg were given the awards. Sgt. Scott Schovaers, from the Tooele City Police Department, accepted the award for Curtis who was unable to attend the ceremony.

“Well done,” said Sheriff Paul Wimmer. “It was definitely this team that we put together that made it happen.”

The death occurred on June 11, 2021. Stockton Police were dispatched to a location following a report of an overdose. The victim was a 21-year-old female, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office about the occurrence.

Upon arrival, Romney confirmed the victim was deceased. Because Romney was a member of the Task Force, he began processing the scene. Other detectives from the Task Force were also called to assist.

While processing the scene, Romney found evidence that fentanyl had been present and was the suspected cause of death, according to the press release.

After processing the scene, Romney and Curtis led other agents in the Task Force in locating an individual believed to be involved in the death whose home the young woman had passed away in.

The man was arrested and found with heroin and methamphetamine. The suspect told Chief Romney and Det. Curtis that he used drugs and sold the heroin to the victim but denied knowing it was laced with fentanyl.

The suspect was arrested on possession and distribution. His friend was also found to be in possession and was arrested as well.

Romney obtained a search warrant for the first suspect’s phone, as well as DNA and fingerprints to compare to drug paraphernalia found at the scene, according to the press release.

Romney also interviewed the victim’s mother on June 12. Officers found out that she used heroin with the victim and that she had text messages from the suspect who lived at the home that he knew it was fentanyl laced heroin when he sold it.

Curtis and Romney responded on June 14 to the Tooele County Jail with the new evidence and the suspect admitted to selling the fentanyl to the victim knowingly and intentionally. He said he needed to get back the money fronted to him by his supplier. He also said there was evidence on his phone that the supplier knew it was fentanyl when he sold it to him.

The suspect was charged with the death of the victim.

The next day, June 15, Romney received the results on the exam on the suspect’s phone where he found texts between him and his supplier discussing the fentanyl just days before he sold it to the victim.

A warrant was secured for the supplier’s Facebook to confirm the messages sent.

The warrant was returned on July 15 with confirmation. It was also discovered that the supplier routinely went into Salt Lake City for big loads of heroin totaling over $1,800 at a time to bring back to Tooele County.

Romney and Curis obtained a warrant to ping the supplier’s phone and they watched it for a week, according to the press release.

On July 12, Romney obtained a search warrant for the supplier’s residence. The Task Force found an ounce of heroin, as well as methamphetamine, and thousands of dollars of stolen tools and property. Two other individuals were in the residence and found to be in possession of narcotics as well.

An interview with the supplier was conducted where he admitted to dealing and knowingly selling fentanyl laced heroin. He told officers that he needed the money and admitted that he sold it to several of his dealers around the county. He was arrested and charged with distributing, possession, and in the death of the victim.

A total of six arrests were made as a result of the investigation. Two suspects were charged with homicide and manslaughter and four for possession and distribution of controlled substances. All suspects have pleaded guilty.

Clegg successfully prosecuted the case.

“I want to commend all other assisting Task Force detectives as this was definitely a team effort,” Tooele County Sheriff Chief Deputy Brian White said.

To report drug-related activity in your area contact the Task Force anonymously through their tip email at tooelecountysheriff.org/index.php/tip-hotline/