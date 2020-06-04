Tooele County may go green

State commission recommends moving to green, but cautions pandemic isn’t over ♦

Tooele County, as well as all of Utah may be transitioning to the smart green or “new normal” phase of the COVID-19 pandemic recovery shortly.

On June 2, the Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission met and unanimously voted to recommend that Utah moves to a smart green risk phase of the recovery plan.

The new phase of recovery would allow nearly all businesses in the state of Utah, as well as Tooele County, to reopen safely and help the economy move forward, according to a press release from Aundrea Peterson of the Utah state Senate.

The commission met and all voted last week to forward a positive recommendation to Gov. Gary Herbert to set a goal to transition from the current yellow phase to the new smart green phase by June 5.

The commission collected data that showed that a majority of Utahn’s can transition to the lower risk guidelines without any problems.

However, according to the commission, this does not mean that every Utahn should transition at the same time. Individuals who are high-risk should follow stricter guidelines.

“The commission highly recommends immunocompromised individuals, who are at a higher risk if infected with COVID-19, follow stricter protocols, and exercise all possible caution,” Peterson stated in the release.

Certain areas in the state will have the option to stay in the current phase or transition into higher-risk guidelines if necessary, based upon their real-time data.

Even though Utah may move into a “smart green risk phase”, individuals will still be encouraged to wear masks to protect high-risk individuals and follow social distancing measures put into place by the health department, according to the press release.

“Utah is and will remain in a state of emergency, and the lower risk level does not indicate that our state is back to normal,” Peterson said.

COVID-19 cases may still continue to rise as Utah transitions into the next phase but officials say that the risk of hospitalization from the virus is low.

“The number of cases has proven to be a poor indicator of health risk for all Utahns since 99% of individuals who contract COVID-19 recover,” said Peterson. “Hospitalization is a key factor and Utah has low hospitalization rates. In addition, Utah has one of the lowest fatalities rates in the nation, increased tracing capabilities and COVID-19 testing centers across the state.”

The intent of the “stay home, stay safe” order put in place by the governor was to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, according to the press release.

“As of June 2, the intensive care unit hospitalization in Utah averaged 61 percent capacity for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients for the past 14 days. ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients have not exceeded 11 percent of total capacity for the last 14 days. Hospital bed utilization rates are a primary indicator of the strain on the state’s healthcare capacity. The criteria is to have ICU hospital bed utilization under 60 percent for 7-14 days,” said Peterson

Spread of the virus from known contacts has been at 81% for the past two weeks and 58% of known contacts were exposed from a member of their household.

Spread from known contacts remaining about 60%, ideally above 85% is a good indicator that community spread is not happening very often, according to the commission.

The transmission rate in Utah has been below 1.2 for 22 days in a row. A transmission rate at or near 1:1 for seven to 14 days in a row indicates a good level of stability, reported the commission.

“We emphasize that green is not pre-pandemic,” said Sen. Dan Hemmert, co-chair of the Commission. “We are still in a state of emergency. Green is a lighter risk level, but it is not a return to normal. While data is indicating Utah can begin transitioning to a lower risk level responsibly, it does not apply to everyone. Those in the high-risk categories should continue to take precautions. Together, we can protect the vulnerable while transitioning.”