Tooele County October unemployment rate was 2.5%

Local employers still looking for workers ♦

Unemployment in Tooele County rose by one-tenth of a percentage point from September to reach 2.5% in October 2022, according to a preliminary report from the state Department of Workforce Services.

The 2.5% October unemployment rate is in line with the county’s pre-pandemic unemployment levels for October of 2.8% in 2018 and 2.4% in 2019.

“We are two and one-half years beyond the onset of the COVID pandemic,” said Mark Knold, chief economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “The Utah economy continues to be one of the nation’s best performing state economies. Labor markets are tight across the nation, even to the point of restricting growth in many states. But not in Utah. An unemployment rate of 2.1% does signal that the Utah labor market is extremely tight. Yet the economy continues to grow at a vigorous pace. It speaks to both the fortitude and attractiveness of Utah’s economy. Only a strong flow of labor in-migration can support a low unemployment rate economy growing at this pace.”

More employers are looking for more employees than past years, according to a DWS report.

Job openings in Tooele County posted by employers with the DWS reached 499 in October 2022. That’s up from 259 jobs posted in pre-pandemic October 2019, but lower than the mid-pandemic level of 715 job openings posted in October 2020.

With an October labor force of 38,042 people 16 or over either working or looking for work, the 2.5% unemployment rate means there are 37,075 people in Tooele County with jobs and 967 unemployed but looking for work.

The county’s unemployment rate has been below 4% since it fell to 3.6% in October 2020 after falling from a pandemic induced surge to 9.7% in April 2020. Prior to the pandemic, Tooele County’s unemployment rate had been below 4% since 2016.

The labor force participation rate — the portion of eligible workers choosing to stay in the labor force either working or actively looking for work — was in a decline prior to the pandemic. The participation rate fell farther during the pandemic, but as the unemployment rate started to fall in 2020, the labor force participation rate, however, did not recover as fast, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The low labor force participation rate enduring the height of the pandemic was attributed to factors including increased unemployment benefits, workers needing to care for dependents, and people staying at home to avoid COVID-19.

A study, cited by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in their September 2022 “Monthly Labor View,” found that by the end of 2021, people’s desired work hours returned to normal levels. The researchers concluded that people have an overall lower willingness to work that has kept labor force participation down. The willingness to work also predates the pandemic. This desire is driven mainly by people out of the labor force and part-time workers because they choose not to work more hours.

Requests for public assistance from Tooele County residents has also declined, according to data from DWS.

Tooele County residents receiving public financial assistance dropped to 175 or 0.2% of the county’s population in October 2022 from 249 or 0.4% of the county’s population in October 2019.

Likewise, the number of SNAP — commonly called food stamps — recipients in Tooele County also declined in October 2022 from 4,306 in October 2020 to 4,175 in 2022.

The county in Utah with the highest October 2022 unemployment rate was Garfield County with 5.9%. The lowest October 2022 unemployment rate was 1.9% in Cache County.

The state unemployment rate for October 2022 was 2.1% while the national unemployment rate was 3.7%.