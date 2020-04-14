Tooele County offers DMV services during pandemic

Renewals are to be done online, non-renewal services available by drive-thru ♦

While the COVID-19 pandemic has the Tooele County Administration Building closed to the public, except by appointment, Tooele County Treasurer Mike Jensen has figured a way to continue to provide motor vehicle services to county residents.

Starting last week, Jensen opened up a drive through service for the Division of Motor Vehicle in the northeast parking lot of the County Building.

The drive-thru service is for county residents for non-renewal services, which includes new titles, name and address changes to titles, impound releases, and other non-renewal services.

Vehicle renewals can be completed online at dmv.utah.gov, or they can be mailed to the Tooele County Treasurer at 47 S. Main Street, Tooele, Utah 84074. Mail in renewals must be accompanied by a check made payable to the Utah State Tax Commission, or USTC.

“We didn’t know what kind of response we would get,” Jensen said. “Based on what we saw in Salt Lake County we prepared with the parking lot sectioned off for long lines. But we haven’t seen that.”

County employees stop cars as they come into the parking lot and give instructions. There are three stations where people can pull up and hand their paperwork to a runner who takes the paperwork into the building where it is processed and then returns with the paperwork and hands it to the driver.

“People don’t get out of their car,” said Jensen. “We are all wearing masks and making every effort to reduce exposure to the virus.”

Jensen said his office is still processing registration applications in batches from local dealerships.

The hours for the DMV drive-thru service are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the back parking lot of the County Building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City.

The Division of Motor Vehicles, part of the Utah State Tax Commission, does not process or handle driver licenses.

Driver licenses are handled by the Driver License Division of the Utah Department of Public Safety. For information on driver license issues go to dld.utah.gov.