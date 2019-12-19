Tooele County puts 19 on All-State football teams

Bartley, Gray, Gipson, Kelley and Hanson earn First Team spots ♦

The 2019 high school football season was the most successful Tooele County has seen in quite some time, and the All-State teams chosen by the coaches of classes 3A and 4A reflect just how good local gridiron fans had it this past fall.

A whopping 19 football players from Grantsville, Stansbury and Tooele high schools earned All-State honors this season. Grantsville had 12 players honored — four Class 3A First Teamers, three Second Teamers and five receiving Honorable Mention. In Class 4A, Stansbury was represented by one First Teamer, three Second Teamers and two Honorable Mentions, while Tooele had one player receive Honorable Mention.

Here’s a look at Tooele County’s All-State honorees.

Class 4A First Team

Andrew Hanson (middle linebacker), Sr., Stansbury — Even though he was surrounded by stars in Stansbury’s talented front seven, Hanson still managed to stand out above the rest. He led the Stallions with 127 tackles and 11 tackles-for-loss to go with two sacks, five quarterback hurries, an interception return for a touchdown, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.

Class 3A First Team

Ammon Bartley (wide receiver), Sr., Grantsville — Bartley was the top target in Grantsville’s high-flying passing attack, catching 68 passes for 1,125 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Cowboys reached the Class 3A state semifinals.

Austin Gray (offensive guard), Sr., Grantsville — Gray, a three-year starter, played a key role in the Cowboys’ rushing attack. Grantsville’s ground game accounted for 1,547 yards and 22 touchdowns, providing the Cowboys with much-needed balance.

Chace Gipson (cornerback), Sr., Grantsville — Defense was the Cowboys’ strength, and it was in large part because of their secondary. Gipson had three interceptions and 16 pass breakups.

Kaden Kelley (safety), Jr., Grantsville — Kelley had a hand in everything the Cowboys did defensively. He led the team with six interceptions, recovered a team-high four fumbles, had four sacks and four quarterback hurries and led the team with 68 tackles — five of which went for a loss.

Class 4A Second Team

Dillon Carpenter (defensive tackle), Sr., Stansbury — Carpenter was one of the bookends of a dominant defensive line, posting 75 tackles, a sack and two quarterback hurries.

Gabe Harris (cornerback), Sr., Stansbury — Before he missed the final five games of the season with an injury, Harris was a force on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he had five interceptions — two of which he returned for touchdowns — and 10 pass breakups in just seven games.

Jake Nunley (cornerback), Sr., Stansbury — Trying to throw the ball against Nunley was no picnic, either, as he recorded an interception and seven pass breakups to go with 48 tackles.

Class 3A Second Team

Jackson Sandberg (quarterback), Sr., Grantsville — Sandberg overcame an early-season knee injury to become one of Class 3A’s most accurate passers. He threw for 2,403 yards and 27 touchdowns with just four interceptions, completing 64% of his passes along the way.

Taylor Wood (wide receiver), Sr., Grantsville — Wood was Grantsville’s No. 2 receiver and one of several big-play threats with 52 catches for 745 yards and nine touchdowns.

Branson Yager (offensive tackle), Jr., Grantsville — Yager was a big part — literally and figuratively — of the Cowboys’ offensive success. He was credited with four pancake blocks, and opposing pass-rushers rarely, if ever, found a way around his 6-foot-8, 320-pound frame.

Class 4A Honorable Mention

Nukuluve Helu (tailback), Sr., Tooele — A Brigham Young University signee, Helu did it all for the Buffaloes. He rushed for a team-best 1,178 yards and eight touchdowns, caught nine passes for 85 yards and a score and completed a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Tommy Christopherson (tailback), Sr., Stansbury — Christopherson flourished as the primary ballcarrier in a new-look Stansbury offense. He rushed for 1,542 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt.

Kyler Kolb (defensive tackle), Sr., Stansbury — Kolb was another integral part of a strong Stansbury defense. He had 54 tackles and a team-leading four sacks, as well as two quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

Class 3A Honorable Mention

Trent Brown (fullback), Sr., Grantsville — Brown had to take on an increased role this season as Grantsville’s top rusher. He piled up 817 yards and five touchdowns with an average of 4.9 yards per carry.

Chaz Shafer (center), Sr., Grantsville — Shafer anchored one of Class 3A’s best offensive lines, helping Grantsville average better than 330 yards of total offense per game.

James “Nemo” Fuluvaka (defensive end), Sr., Grantsville — Fuluvaka had 34 tackles with a team-best eight tackles-for-loss, and he tied Gray for the team lead with 5.5 sacks. He also led the Cowboys with 16 quarterback hurries.

Dalton Williams (cornerback), Sr., Grantsville — Another key part of Grantsville’s secondary, Williams had an interception and eight pass breakups to go with 23 tackles.

Blake Thomas (safety), So., Grantsville — Thomas may be young, but he burst onto the varsity scene this season with 56 tackles, three interceptions and three pass breakups.