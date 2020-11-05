Tooele County ranked in top 10 in Utah for income growth

An online financial technology company has placed Tooele County on their list of the top 10 counties in Utah for income growth.

SmartAsset lists Tooele County as the ninth county in Utah for income growth using their income growth index, making Tooele County a “paycheck friendly” county, according to SmartAsset.

SmartAsset’s income growth index considers four factors: semi-monthly paycheck, purchasing power, unemployment rate and income growth.

The semi-monthly paycheck for each county is calculated by SmartAsset for a single individual with two personal allowances. They applied relevant deductions and exemptions before calculating income tax withholding. To compare withholding across counties, SmartAsset assumed a $50,000 annual income.

The paycheck amount for each county was indexed to reflect the counties with the lowest withholding burden, or greatest take-home pay.

The purchasing power index for each county is the ratio of household income to the cost of living.

The unemployment rate comes from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For income growth, SmartAsset calculated the annual growth in median income throughout a five-year period for each county and then indexed the results.

The weighted average of the indices were used to yield an overall paycheck friendliness score. A one-half weighting was given to the semi-monthly paycheck and a one-sixth weighting was allocated to the purchasing power, unemployment rate and income growth indices.

SmartAsset indexed the final number.

Tooele County scored 45.8 on the income growth index, placing it in ninth place out of UTah’s 20 counties.

Daggett County was at the top of the list with an 87.85 income growth index.

SmartAsset used information from the U.S. Census Bureau 2018 American Community Survey, the MIT Living Wage Study, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics in their study.