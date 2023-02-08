Tooele County Reentry Fair open to all

Fair brings together a variety of support resources in one place ♦

Originally designed for people needing support while reentering society after incarceration, the Tooele County Reentry Resource Fair is a weekly event that shares resources for any county resident in need of stable housing, employment, treatment, physical and mental health care, naloxone access, education, programs for maintaining positive interpersonal relationships and community connection.

The reentry fair is held every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. in the auditorium in the basement of the Tooele County Administration Building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City.

The fair brings together local, regional and state government agencies, non-profit groups, and private businesses that provide a wide variety of resources for Tooele County citizens.

Hosts for the fair include the Tooele County Health Department, the Utah Harm Reduction Coalition and the Tooele Opioid Response Network.

“The fair is open to anybody,” said Shawna Leonelli, a community health worker with the Tooele County Health Department. “We have resources for people that need help finding jobs, substance abuse assistance, health care, family services and a variety of other community resources.”

The Utah Harm Reduction Coalition is a statewide nonprofit community-based organization that provides education, advocacy and evidence-based interventions and treatment options to help people reduce health and social harms associated with substance abuse.

The Tooele Opioid Response Network is part of the Utah State University Tooele Extension’s health and wellness program. The network is a community-based network of providers, organizations and interested community members addressing the issues and impacts of opioid and substance use disorders in Tooele County.

Agencies that participate in the Reentry Fair may vary from week to week, and other participating agencies include; Clinical Consultants, Clean Slate Utah, The Haven, Vocational Rehabilitation, Hope on Tapp, Young People In Recovery, Utah Department of Workforce Services, Nat-su Healthcare, Bonneville Family Practice and Behavioral Health, Utah Transit Authority and Valley Behavioral Health.