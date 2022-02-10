Tooele County resident arrested in Salt Lake City by Utah County Sheriff major crimes task force

Large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine found in Stansbury man’s home ♦

Law enforcement officers with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force found 9,526 doses of methamphetamine and around 3,500 doses of heroin in a Stanbury Park home on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Utah County law enforcement officers arrested Berlin Ulices Cardona-Zuniga, age 20, of Stansbury Park, while he was in Salt Lake City after they executed a warrant to search his car.

After arresting Cardona-Zuniga, the officers executed another warrant to search his house in Stansbury Park. During that search detectives found 952.6 grams of methamphetamine and 350 grams of heroin. They also found a small amount of marijuana, 13.7 grams. Detectives also seized over $4,700.00 cash believed to be proceeds used for Cardona-Zuniga’s drug distribution activities.

Cardona-Zuniga told detectives he has been illegally in the United States for four years. He is now being held in the Tooele County detention facility without bail on three drug-related felony charges and two misdemeanor charges, according to documents filed with the 3rd District Court in Tooele County.

Detectives have been investigating Cardona-Zuniga’s illegal drug-related activities since December 2021.

Detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force observed Cardona-Zuniga meet with a man in his vehicle on Feb. 7. Detective’s obtained a search warrant for the vehicle prior to observing the interaction. The man later told officers he was buying marijuana from Cardona-Zuniga, according to court documents.

Marijuana, a large amount of cash, small zip lock bags and another person’s identification document were found in the vehicle, according to the court documents.

Detectives then executed a search warrant on Cordona-Zuniga’s home in Stansbury Park. That’s where the methaphetanine, marijuana, and herion were found.

Cardona-Zuniga was booked into the Tooele County Jail. He is being held without bail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; possession of heroin with intent to distribute, also a second-degree felony; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor and possession of identity documents belonging to another individual, a class A misdemeanor, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.