image The Utah County Major Crime Task Force found a large quantity of methaphetamine in a Stansbury Park home on Monday, Feb. 7.

February 10, 2022
Tooele County resident arrested in Salt Lake City by Utah County Sheriff major crimes task force

Large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine found in Stansbury man’s home  

Law enforcement officers with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force found 9,526 doses of methamphetamine and around 3,500 doses of heroin in a Stanbury Park home on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Utah County law enforcement officers arrested Berlin Ulices Cardona-Zuniga, age 20, of Stansbury Park, while he was in Salt Lake City after they executed a warrant to search his car.

After arresting Cardona-Zuniga, the officers executed another warrant to search his house in Stansbury Park. During that search detectives found 952.6 grams of methamphetamine and 350 grams of heroin. They also found a small amount of marijuana, 13.7 grams. Detectives also seized over $4,700.00 cash believed to be proceeds used for Cardona-Zuniga’s drug distribution activities.

Cardona-Zuniga told detectives he has been illegally in the United States for four years.  He is now being held in the Tooele County detention facility without bail on three drug-related felony charges and two misdemeanor charges, according to documents filed with the 3rd District Court in Tooele County.

Detectives have been investigating Cardona-Zuniga’s illegal drug-related activities since December 2021.

Detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force observed Cardona-Zuniga meet with a man in his vehicle on Feb. 7. Detective’s obtained a search warrant for the vehicle prior to observing the interaction. The man later told officers he was buying marijuana from Cardona-Zuniga, according to court documents.

Marijuana, a large amount of cash, small zip lock bags and another person’s identification document were found in the vehicle, according to the court documents.

Detectives then executed a search warrant on Cordona-Zuniga’s home in Stansbury Park. That’s where the methaphetanine, marijuana, and herion were found.

Cardona-Zuniga was booked into the Tooele County Jail. He is being held without bail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; possession of heroin with intent to distribute, also a second-degree felony; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor and possession of identity documents belonging to another individual, a class A misdemeanor, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

