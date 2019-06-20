Tooele County school board adopts budget

Budget is $11.6M more than 2019 because of state and local tax revenue ♦

The Tooele County School District adopted a balanced budget with no tax increase for the 2020 fiscal year during its meeting Tuesday night at the school district office.

“We will have a balanced budget with the certified tax rate,” said Lark Reynolds, Tooele County School District business administrator.

The school board opened a public hearing on the budget with five people, all school district employees, in the audience.

No one came forward to speak. After closing the hearing, the school board voted unanimously to adopt the budget.

Total expenses for all school district funds for 2020 is budgeted at $174 million, an $11.6 million increase over the 2019 initial approved budget.

The majority of that increase will be covered by a 9.3 million increase in state revenue and a $1.2 million increase in non-property tax local revenue.

About $8.2 million of the increase is for salary and benefit expenses.

The school district announced in May that the salary schedule for teachers would be adjusted upward by $1,800, starting with the salary for a first year teacher increasing from $42,000 to $43,800.

Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers pointed out that the increase falls short of the $50,000 starting salary offered by some school districts in Salt Lake County.

The school district will not need to hold a truth in taxation hearing because the budget is based on adopting the certified tax rate.

The certified tax rate is the calculated rate that will yield the same amount of property tax revenue for 2020 as collected by the school district in 2019, plus additional revenue from new growth — property not on the 2019 tax rolls.

Expenses for instructional services in the proposed 2020 budget total $94 million, which is 54% of total expenses for all funds.

Costs for administrative services, including district administration, school building administration, accounting and fiscal services, and human resources, total $11.3 million, or 6.5% of total expenses.

The remaining 39.5% of total expenses are distributed among student transportation, staff support services, facilities operations and maintenance, facilities acquisition and construction, debt service, and non-instructional services.

While the 2020 fiscal year budget requires no property tax increase, the school board continues to consider asking voters to approve in November a general bond for new school construction, school safety, and other capital projects.