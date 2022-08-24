Tooele County School District announces leadership changes

Prepared by Tooele County School District

The Tooele County School District announced 19 changes in district and school administrators for the new school year. Two of the new administrators are new to the TCSD and 17 are moving into new roles from within the district.

And it stars at the top:

Mark Ernst – Superintendent

Mark Ernst is entering his 19th year in education. His career began in the classroom teaching social studies at the junior high and high school levels. Ernst has administrative experience on the junior high and high school levels, as an area director, and most recently as an assistant and interim superintendent for TCSD. Ernst is no longer “interim.” He was sworn in as the school district’s superintendent during the Aug. 9, 2022 meeting.

Jeff Hamm – Assistant Superintendent

Jeff Hamm has worked in the education field for 30 years. Leadership highlights from his career include serving as principal at Grantsville Elementary School, director of elementary education for TCSD, principal at Tooele High School, and most recently Tooele area director for TCSD. Prior to his administrative roles, Hamm taught a variety of subjects including French, English, humanities, health, and math. He also coached sports teams, including a basketball team that won a state championship.

Bryan Becherini – Tooele Area director

Bryan Becherini joins us from the Utah Education Policy Center at the University of Utah where he supported a variety of schools across the state in school improvement efforts. Becherini has worked in education for more than 16 years as a teacher, instructional coach, and administrator. He is currently completing his doctorate at the University of Utah where he has focused on education policy and leadership, specifically researching effective district leadership in support of school improvement efforts. He also enjoys spending his time hiking, hunting, and camping with his family.

Ricky Scott – curriculum director of science, computer science, physical education, and fine arts

Ricky Scott most recently served as the science specialist for the Utah State Board of Education. In his time at USBE he led the creation, adoption, and implementation of the state Science with Engineering Education Standards for grades K-12. He comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience to support K-12 science educators. Before working at USBE, Ricky worked in the Jordan School District for about eight years teaching seventh and eighth-grade science, earth science, biology, chemistry, and biotechnology.

Marissa Lowry – special education director

Born and raised in Tooele County, Marissa Lowry has spent the last seven years working for TCSD in various capacities but most recently as the assistant director of special education.

Andy Peterson – director of assessment

This is Andy Peterson’s 18th year with TCSD. His most recent assignment was principal at Rose Springs Elementary. He started his career teaching sixth and fourth-grade. He has been in school administration for the past 12 years and served as intern, assistant principal, and principal. His bachelor’s degree is in business management and before

Online Education K-12

Dave Whiting – Digital Education Center assistant principal over secondary

Dave Whiting has served as an administrator in the TCSD for 22 years with his last assignment as assistant principal at Tooele Junior High School. He has served as a teacher and educator for a total of 34 years. He obtained his education leadership degrees from Colorado State University and Brigham Young University and has taught at the middle school and elementary school levels. He also served as an associate professor at Southern Utah University for five years.

High Schools

Travis McClusky – Blue Peak High/Community Learning Center Assistant Principal

Travis McClusky is beginning his 31st year with TCSD. He spent the first part of his career teaching at the junior high and high school levels. He taught chemistry, physics, physical education, and math. His administrative background includes assistant principal and principal at Grantsville High, and most recently he served for nine years as an assistant principal at Tooele High School.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with the students at Blue Peak,” said McClusky. “I hope to help the students be prepared to be on track for graduation. I am also looking forward to working with students who attend our school for CTE classes.”

Charles Mohler – Stansbury High assistant principal

Charles Mohler has been working in the education field for 30 years and most recently served as the assistant principal at Blue Peak High and Community Learning Center. He also taught driver’s education, social studies, math, physical education, health, and computer technology as well as coached football, basketball, baseball, track, and golf.

Tamsen Andrus – Stansbury High assistant principal

Tamsen Andrus has worked in education for 19 years, 11 of which were spent in the classroom working in special education at the elementary and middle school levels. Her most recent positions were assistant director and director of Special Education. She also spent time in her career coaching athletics at the high school level. She brings a wealth of knowledge related to disability law and compliance. While serving in her various roles, she has developed a strong understanding of multi-tiered systems of support and intervention. She is looking forward to utilizing these skills at Stansbury High in working to improve student outcomes.

Jared Small – Tooele High School assistant principal

Jared Small has been in education for 21 years. During his first five years of education, he taught physical education, health and coached many sports. Since then, he has worked in administration at several of the junior high schools and high schools in the District. His most recent assignment was the assistant principal at the Digital Education Center. At the same time COVID forced our schools to go online, Small began an intense battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Working as an assistant principal at the Digital Education Center allowed him to continue contributing while working in a more isolated environment. It was a good experience, but he is excited to be back at THS and working face-to-face with the staff, parents, teachers, and students he loves.

Kaycee Roberts – Tooele High assistant principal

Kaycee Roberts taught at the secondary level for 17 years, with the last 10 years at TCSD. For the past year, she has worked as the administrative intern for Clarke N. Johnsen Junior High and Old Mill Elementary.

Junior High Schools

Kalem Norton – Tooele Junior High principal

Kalem Norton has served as a school administrator for the past 16 years and has been involved in public education for 27 years. His most recent position was assistant principal at Stansbury High School. Over his career in education, he has been a school bus driver, maintenance/custodian worker, classroom teacher — high school world history, U.S. history, and American government — coached multiple sports, junior high principal, assistant principal, and high school principal. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Arizona State University, completed his teaching credentials through the University of Phoenix, and earned a master of education in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University. Kalem and his family moved to Utah from Arizona in 2013 when he accepted a position at Stansbury High School as assistant principal.

Clint Poole – Tooele Junior High assistant principal

Clint Poole has spent the last six years as principal of West Elementary School and is excited for a new opportunity to work on the secondary level at Tooele Junior High School.

Elementary Schools

Amy Burge – Overlake Elementary principal

Amy Burge has been in education for 16 years. She has taught first grade, kindergarten, and second grade, and has been a K-3 instructional coach. Most recently she was an assistant principal intern at Middle Canyon and Settlement Canyon Elementary Schools. She is passionate about early literacy and enjoys watching students learn and grow.

Kelly Staten – Rose Springs Elementary principal

Kelly Staten is happy to report that she is no longer a newbie to TCSD. Prior to joining TCSD, she worked in Davis County School District as an elementary assistant principal and school teacher. She has been working at Tooele High for the past two years and enjoyed getting to learn about a student’s school experience at the secondary level. She is excited to serve as the principal at Rose Springs Elementary and get back to her elementary roots.

Thomas Trotter – West Elementary principal

Thomas Trotter has worked in education for 10 years, nine of which have been in the TCSD. He has been a second-grade teacher, a fourth-grade teacher, an instructional coach, an administrative intern, and most recently the principal at Overlake Elementary. He has had the opportunity to work at five dual language immersion schools in the District including the Spanish, Portuguese, French, Russian, and now German programs.

Candy Raleigh – Grantsville Elementary principal

For 14 years Candy Raleigh taught in several different states including teaching second-grade at Grantsville Elementary. For the past three years, she served as the administrative intern at Grantsville Elementary. She is excited to be the principal at the same school where she taught and served as an administrative intern.

Jeff Zaleski – Twenty Wells Elementary principal

Jeff Zaleski has been an educator for 20 years with TCSD. His entire career up to this point has been at Grantsville Elementary where he taught fourth-grade for 13 years and just finished his seventh year as principal.