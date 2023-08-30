Students in Ibapah started their new school year in a new building.

The school district replaced Ibapah’s 4,907-square-foot, 62-year-old building with a 40 student capacity with a new 9,047-square-foot building.

The new building with three classrooms, a media lab, a teacher collaboration room and a multipurpose room with a raised platform and a kitchen is designed to bring the facility in Ibapah up to 21st Century school standards. The estimated cost was $4 million. With an ideal capacity of 60 students the new building has room for growth.