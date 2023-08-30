Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • The Tooele County School District opened a new building in Ibapah as the school year started.
  • One of three new classrooms in the Ibapah school building.
  • School board members and school dustrict staff joined Ibapah community members fo rthe ribbon cutting ceremony for their new school.

August 30, 2023
Tooele County School District completes new school building for Ibapah

Students in Ibapah started their new school year in a new building. 

The school district replaced Ibapah’s 4,907-square-foot, 62-year-old building with a 40 student capacity with a new 9,047-square-foot building.

The new building with three classrooms, a media lab, a teacher collaboration room and a multipurpose room with a raised platform and a kitchen is designed to bring the facility in Ibapah up to 21st Century school standards. The estimated cost was $4 million. With an  ideal capacity of 60 students the new building has room for growth.

