Tooele County School District partners with leading SIS provider

New software selected for 2022-2023 school year ♦

Skyward, an administrative software provider committed to a better experience for every user, has partnered with Utah’s 11th largest public school district.

Tooele County School District recently selected Skyward’s Student Management System — SMS 2.0 — as their new student information system to help modernize the district’s student-related data and activities.

Serving over 20,000 students in 26 campuses that span nearly 7,300 square miles, Tooele County School District joins 22 other Utah districts using the SIS software to manage their day-to-day school operations.

The district plans to implement Skyward for the 2022-2023 school year to assist them with managing a variety of tasks including student attendance, class schedules, gradebooks, family engagement, and more.

“We are excited to welcome Tooele County School District to the Skyward family,” said Ray Ackerlund, Skyward president. “Our team is excited to work with the district to ensure their goals are met. As a large district with unique needs, Tooele County School District will be confident that Skyward’s software will serve them well.”

When the school district began searching for a new SIS software, Skyward stood out for its experience in the state of Utah, price point, and solid references, according to Ackerlund.

“When we were looking for a new SIS, we wanted a system that would enhance two-way communication, increase parent involvement in relation to grades, and provide greater ease for counselors to build a master schedule,” said Marie Denson, communications director at Tooele County School District. “Skyward provides us with all of that, and more.”

Tooele County School District joins the ranks of many districts within the state that already use Skyward.

Alpine School District, the largest district within the state, has been a Skyward customer for 12 years. In addition, Jordan School District, serving over 56,00 students, has used Skyward’s SMS 2.0 software since 2007.

Skyward’s administrative software solutions are used by more than 2,000 public sector organizations worldwide, from small entities to statewide implementations. Since 1980, Skyward has remained committed to a better experience for every user. To learn more, visit www.skyward.com.