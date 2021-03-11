Tooele County School District picks names for new schools

Deseret Peak High and Stansbury Junior names prevail ♦

Tooele County School District now has names, mascots, and colors for their yet to be built new high school and junior high school.

The Tooele County School Board selected names, mascots and colors of the new school during their meeting on Tuesday night.

The school board solicited input from the public by an online survey. They received 210 suggestions for the junior high and 338 suggestions for the high school.

The decision on the junior high came quick.

“The reality is there are not a lot of options,” said board member Scott Bryan. “Once you eliminate names like Brine Shrimp Junior High, Stansbury stands out as a common suggestion.”

Bryan said he prefers Stansbury a sthe name for junior high over Stansbury Park because the school will serve more areas than just Stansbury Park.

“It would also be the same name as the same as the high school,” he said.

After approving the Stansbury Junior High School name the board turned their attention to mascots and colors.

Colts was a frequent suggestion on the list of mascots suggested online.

“Colts for a mascot goes with the Stallions (Stansbury High School’s mascot), said board president Melissa Rich.

Gowans said that colts are a young male equine.

When it came to colors, Gowans said the thing that stuck out to him from the online survey was the suggestion to use the same colors as the high school — blue, silver and black.

The board approved colts as the mascot and blue, silver and black as the colors for Stansbury High School.

They then turned to the name of the new high school.

“If you take out some of the names like the Home Depot Builders, the common names (on the survey) are Overlake, Deseret Peak and something using Oquirrh Mountain,” Gowans said.

Bryan said he was interested in a name of geographical feature or place that is known outside of the county.

“I don’t think many people outside the community would know where Overlake is,” he said.

Rich said the school would serve more than Overlake.

“It will serve a combination of areas including Overlake, PIne Canyon, Erda, and east Tooele,” she said.

Some board members commented that the county’s Deseret Peak Complex is not too far from the new school.

“Deseret Peak is a prominent geographical feature in the county,” Bryan said. “It is associated with our valley.”

Board member Camille Knudson noted that the school would be named after the mountain, Deseret Peak, not the temple.

The board approved the name Deseret Peak High School with eagle as the mascot and black, gold and orange as the colors.

In February, the school board approved the name Twenty Wells Elementary with tigers as the mascot, and green and black at the colors for the new elementary school in Grantsville.