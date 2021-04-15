Tooele County School District students place in career organization’s competitions

Students from Stansbury, Tooele, and Grantsville high schools recently competed in the state Family, Career and Community Leaders of America competition.

FCCLA is a national career and technical student organization for young men and women in family and consumer sciences education in public and private schools.

Sixteen Tooele County School District students won medals — bronze, silver, gold — and 11 of them qualified for national competitions. Two of the advisors earned awards as well. The Stansbury High school chapter also won an award as a whole.

Emma Ward, Jenna Becker, Molly Ricks, and Brooke Bolinder of SHS won gold medals in event management. Joanie Palmer and Ashlyn Turner, of THS, earned gold medals in FCCLA chapter website. Romney Kenison, also of THS, won a gold medal in food innovations.

Abram Magleby and Taralyn Larsen of SHS won silver medals in the sustainability challenge. Naomi Handley, also of SHS, won a silver medal in fashion design. Lila Berry, of GHS, won a silver medal in instructional video design. Joey Mudrow and Lauren Zaleski, of THS, won silver medals in focus on children.

Rylee Dalton, of GHS, won a bronze medal in repurpose and redesign. Allison Hurst and Lacy Linares, of GHS, won bronze medals in docs on children.

Advisor Shara Johnson, of SHS, received the FCCLA Advisor of the Year. Advisor Natalie Henwood, of THS, was recognized with the Spirit of Advising Award.

The SHS FCCLA Chapter received the Utah State National Program Financial Fitness Award.

Berry, Ward, Becker, Ricks, Bolinder, Magleby, Larsen, Mudrow, Zaleski, Palmer, and Turner all qualified for nationals.