Tooele County schools join vape lawsuit

Vaping is on the rise among students across the country and the Tooele County School District has decided to jump onboard a lawsuit against one of the vape industries largest marketers.

The Tooele County School Board voted during their meeting on Tuesday night to engage the Salt Lake City-based law firm of Kirton McConkie and the San Diego-based Frantz Law Group in a mass action lawsuit against Juul Labs.

According to William Shinoff of the Frantz Law Group, the lawsuit claims that Juul Labs targeted children and didn’t advise the public about the harm of their product which contains refined nicotine designed to create addiction.

“It’s the tobacco lawsuit 2.0,” he said.

He went on to explain that many people now addicted to nicotine through vaping started vaping as children and didn’t know it contained nicotine.

According to the results of the 2019 SHARP survey, 23.2% of Tooele County School District students surveyed reported that they had tried vaping at least once, up from 18.8% in 2015.

A total of 12.7% of the students surveyed in 2019 reported that they had vaped in the last 30-days. Vaping is replacing cigarettes and other forms of tobacco among students. Only 1.4% of students surveyed reported that they had smoked a cigarette in the last 30-days. 70.6% of surveyed students that reported that they had tried tobacco said that their first use of tobacco product was a vape product.

The lawsuit contends that vaping is a public nuisance and seeks a monetary award for school districts to use for fighting vaping, including installing vape detectors in restrooms, increasing staff supervision, counselors trained in addiction to work with students and education efforts.

So far 450 schools in 41 states have joined the mass action lawsuit, according to the attorneys.

The attorneys will be paid on a contingency fee basis, getting 23% of the award if successful and nothing if they don’t win the case.

“There is no risk to you,” Shinoff said. “If we don’t win, all you have lost is the time it will take a staff member to fill out a court ordered questionnaire with around 35 questions.”

The trial is scheduled for March 2022 in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.