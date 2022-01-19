Tooele County Search and Rescue celebrates busy year

Tooele County Search and Rescue celebrated their 2021 with a banquet and awards ceremony at the Tooele City Police Station on Jan. 8.

James Dennison and Scott Evans were recognized as Search and Rescue members of the year.

In 2011 Tooele County Search and Rescue brought 17 people back to their family through 11 call outs.

They provided 650 hours of assistance in response to calls, completed 1,200 hours of training and 60 hours of maintenance work on equipment.

The 2022 Search and Rescue board officers are; Commander: James Dennison, Vice Commander: Joey Nix, 2nd Vice Commander: Mike Andrus, Treasurer/Secretary:Heather Ruud, Communication: Scott Evans, Supply: Shawn Kelly, Maintenance: Gene Marcus, Squad Leaders: Kyle Woffinden, Brian Wadsworth, Elisa Wadsworth, Jimi Hendrix and Daniel Cordova , Public Affairs: Rusty Hoffman and Parliamentarian: Duane Evans.