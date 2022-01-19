Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Tooele County Search and Rescue January 2022
  • Tooele County Search and Rescue Board raised a new Christmas tree over Tooele County in 2021.
  • Tooele Couonty Search and Rescue Board members.
  • Tooele County Search and Rescue mantracking training at Pine Canyon Conservation Area.
  • Tooele County Sheriff Chief Deputy Brian White, Scott Evans, and Tooele County Search and Rescue Commander James Dennison. Evans was selected by Dennison for the 2021 Member of the Year award.

January 19, 2022
Tooele County Search and Rescue celebrates busy year

Tooele County Search and Rescue celebrated their 2021 with a banquet and awards ceremony at the Tooele City Police Station on Jan. 8.

James Dennison and Scott Evans were recognized as Search and Rescue members of the year.

In 2011 Tooele County Search and Rescue brought 17 people back to their family through 11 call outs. 

They provided 650 hours of assistance in response to calls, completed 1,200 hours of training  and 60 hours of maintenance work on equipment.

The 2022 Search and Rescue board officers are; Commander: James Dennison, Vice Commander: Joey Nix, 2nd Vice Commander: Mike Andrus, Treasurer/Secretary:Heather Ruud, Communication: Scott Evans, Supply: Shawn Kelly, Maintenance: Gene Marcus, Squad Leaders: Kyle Woffinden, Brian Wadsworth, Elisa Wadsworth, Jimi Hendrix and  Daniel Cordova , Public Affairs: Rusty Hoffman and Parliamentarian: Duane Evans.

