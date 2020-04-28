Tooele County sees drop in COVID-19 transmission

County officials ease up on restrictions as climb of COVID-19 plateaus ♦

Tooele County currently has 56 cases of the virus, according to a report released Monday by the Tooele County Health Department.

Five Tooele County residents have been hospitalized because of the virus, but according to Amy Bate with the health department, it is important to note that not all of these individuals are currently in the hospital.

There are no deaths in the county from COVID-19 at this time.

With the current health order expiring on April 30 at 11:59 p.m. it is still important for residents to be aware that social distancing guidelines are still in place, according to Bate.

The Tooele Health Department released moderate risk guidelines for the next phase of the virus on Monday afternoon.

They said if you are sick or “high risk” stay at home, continue to increase cleaning and sanitation practices, and always maintain a six foot distance from all other individuals outside of your immediate family.

The health department also said to use online ordering, and appointments, as much as possible.

It is still recommended that all individuals wear a face covering in all social situations possible.

Gov. Gary Herbert announced the launch of an app called “Healthy Together”, a symptom checker designed to help Utahns slow the spread of the virus and give health officials more information to help control future outbreaks.

This app is available for individuals to download.

As before, individuals who may be experiencing symptoms can visit testutah.com to take a short survey analyzing their symptoms. Individuals experiencing symptoms can also call 1-801-683-0790 to find out where they can be tested, or visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/testing-locations/

Intermountain Healthcare has announced a new COVID-19 relief line to call for those who are not in an acute crisis but in need of services or resources. Individuals can call 833.442.2211 to be connected to a caregiver from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

For additional local updates, please visit tooelehealth.org.