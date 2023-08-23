Since their police chief transferred to a new position in October 2022, the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office has been contracted to cover the town of Stockton’s law enforcement services.

Nando Meli, Stockton Town mayor, said he wants to continue the contract.

After former Police Chief Travis Romney left his position last year, the limited number of personnel at the Stockton Police Department weren’t able to cover the whole town by themselves. The town didn’t have money to pay a new police chief, so they contracted the Sheriff’s Office to provide services for them.

Prior to this, the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office often helped Stockton with investigations or large cases. Stockton would pay deputies overtime wages from their police department budget. This made the transition from partial coverage to full coverage easier.

The Tooele County Council voted on the coverage agreement, finalizing it in July 2023.

So far, Meli and the Town of Stockton are satisfied with the coverage.

“They’ve been really good,” Meli. “They will come out here and do patrols and if there’s an emergency, they will come out and respond to that … They are really good at coming out.”

In the future, Meli wants a part-time police chief, but he has no plans to end the agreement with the Sheriff’s Department.

“This is important to enforcing the laws, protecting the citizens, and public safety,” said Tooele County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brian White.