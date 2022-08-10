Tooele County Sheriff’s Office short on staff

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is facing one of the greatest issues that plague police departments across the country today: staffing shortages, but things aren’t as bad as they have been.

Because of shortages, the Sheriff’s Department has to ask their officers, including those working in the jail and their dispatchers, to pick up extra shifts.

“Due to staffing shortages up to this point of the year, we depleted our overtime budget in order to fill vacant shifts,” Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said. “Due to the staffing shortages, it leaves unspent salary money, which we moved into the overtime line-items to balance the overtime line item.”

Overtime can result in officer burnout, according to Wimmer.

“They absolutely can experience burn out,” Wimmer said, speaking about employees. “We have made every effort to avoid mandatory overtime and up to this point have been successful. Our overtime is sent out to the staff looking for those willing to cover a short shift.”

Although the department is struggling with staffing, it has been worse, according to Wimmer.

“In the past we have found ourselves with as many as 10 openings between the three divisions of law enforcement, corrections, and dispatch,” he said. “Part of it was due to pay increases available at other agencies; part of it was also due to those seeking a career change. That level of turnover has diminished for the time being. Still, the biggest reason any turnover is challenging is due to the reduced number of interested candidates and the time it takes to get them trained.”

Wimmer believes the issue with hiring stems from a widespread distaste for police.

“I don’t think there are a lot of people recommending a career in public safety and with the beating the profession has taken over the last couple years, it is hard to blame anyone for looking for a career less controversial,” Wimmer explained. “The sad part is we have great law enforcement in Utah and incredibly supportive citizens; that just isn’t what is said and universally believed. Utah is a great place to be a cop and a career in public safety is just as noble as it ever has been.”

The department is currently hiring for a road deputy position and one dispatcher, with the possibility of more positions opening soon. Those interested can apply at tooeleco.org.

The Police Executive Research Forum completed a survey regarding staffing, hiring, retirement, and resignation trends among officers from 2019 though the end of 2021.

The survey, which included officers from 37 states, found that many agencies face serious staffing issues, and resignations and retirements put pressure on overall department staffing levels.

After the survey was complete, it was found that the total number of officers in responding departments decreased 1.75% during 2020 and the number decreased again during 2021 by 1.76%. This combined accounted for a total decrease of 3.48% in officer staffing levels over the two-year period.

In 2020, new officer hires decreased 20.5%, compared to years prior. In 2021, hirings then increased 20.8%, which helped. The total number of hirings during 2021 was 3.9% lower than in 2019.

During 2020, resignations increased slightly (1.7%), compared to 2019. In 2021, resignations increased 40.4%. There were 42.7% more resignations in 2021 than 2019.

Lastly, retirements increased sharply from 2019 to 2020 (31%). In 2021, retirements decreased slightly (5.7%), making the overall two-year trend 23.6% greater than in 2019.