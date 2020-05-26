Tooele County stays yellow

Health Department advises against concert attendance ♦

Tooele County health officials encourage residents to continue wearing masks and continue social distancing, even though the county has moved into the yellow or “low risk” phase of the virus.

As of yesterday evening, Tooele County has 113 recorded cases of COVID-19 with six hospitalizations throughout the course of the pandemic.

Tooele County’s positive case rate per 100,000 people is 162. Salt Lake County’s rate is 398.

There have been no reported deaths in the county at this time.

The state of Utah reports a cumulative total of 8,521 cases of COVID-19 with 692 hospitalizations and 98 COVID-19 related deaths as of May 25.

Out of the total cases, the state reports they estimate 5,218 have recovered. There were 95 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized as of May 25, according to state health officials.

Summit and Wasatch Counties have moved to low health risk status, or yellow.

Gov. Gary R. Herbert approved requests for the municipalities of Bluff and Mexican Hat to transition to orange, or moderate health risk status. Both areas are located in San Juan County.

Cloth face coverings do not replace other protective measures, distancing, washing hands, and other sanitation practices are still important, according to health department officials.

Health officials advise that face coverings should not be placed on children under the age of two.

Individuals should continue to stay at least six feet or two arm lengths away from others.

Health officials also encourage individuals to continue to take steps to reduce the amount of places they go.

A concert moved from Kaysville to a private facility in Box Elder Canyon in Tooele County is scheduled for this weekend, but Tooele County health officials are encouraging individuals not to attend.

“We are still dealing with the Studio Ranch Amphitheater concert this coming weekend,” said Amy Bate with the Tooele County Health Department. “We hope people will be smart and make the best decision not to attend because it is not an approved event by the health department.”