Tooele County students try out new obstacle course in Ophir Canyon

Students from around the county now have a new opportunity to get off their phones, and in the outdoors, at the Ropes Challenge Course at the Ophir Canyon Education Center.

Sponsored by the Tooele Education Foundation, and thanks to countless donors, the 22-element course was completed June 11 and has already hosted several groups of students who use it during summer classes.

TEF programs supervisor,and certified facilitator, Clint Spindler oversaw a June 20 event, during which 19 middle and elementary school students attempted the new apparatus. Of the 22 obstacles (known as elements), many require participants to walk across narrow beams, maneuver through unstable netting and use their balance to navigate narrow swinging planks.

One of the main objectives, Spindler says, is helping build the students’ confidence and overcome fears, much like the obstacles they face in their lives.

Even though each child is strapped into a harness and dons a helmet, there is always apprehension many faced when suspended in air. Since the multi-tier course is entirely optional, Spindler and the rest of his guides stressed to the group that they didn’t need to feel pressured into completing every aspect of the challenge.

“What we do is called a philosophy of climb by choice,” he said. “We don’t want kids to feel like they have to do an element if they don’t want to.”

Before the group took to the ropes, Grantsville High School instructors Oliver Hansen and Jacob Boden were on hand to brief the students on safety procedures. During the briefing, Hansen echoed Spindler’s “climb by choice” philosophy and told them it is fine to go at their own individual pace.

“Some kids make it to the top of the ladder and say ‘You know, I’m good’ and that’s a win for them,” he said. “Even that just gets them out of their comfort zone.”

As the students traversed the courses’ elements, which featured varying degrees of difficulty, many found themselves becoming more comfortable along the way. Despite being tethered to cords, some of the children were leery of the safety equipment, especially from so high off the ground.

Fifth-grader Caleb, who attends Middle Canyon Elementary, said he was scared from the start. After settling in, though, he found his footing and said he’d consider trying the course again in the future.

“I didn’t trust the rope that was attached to the cords and I thought I was going to fall,” he said. “I liked going across the more sturdier [elements] that had a better place to hold onto.”

Elle, who is going into seventh grade at Clarke And Johnson Junior High, actually found the harness to be comforting, even to the extent that looking down at the ground was a non-issue. Just like the other students, her inclination was to help the students who were stuck trying to move from station to station.

“It’s kind of comforting to look down and see that it’s not that far and know that you’re strapped in,” Elle said. “The hardest part [was] trying to get your clamp on, but it’s fun to help people along the way.”

For Mason, who will also be in seventh grade next year, the course was a test of his fear of heights. Climbing the ladders to each level was the most challenging for him, but that didn’t stop him from completing the challenge multiple times.

Challenge course to be open to the public

Spindler said the course is also open to large or small groups, in exchange for a donation to the foundation. For groups of 1-14 people the cost will be $500 (or roughly $36, per person) and larger groups of 15-30 will cost $900 (roughly $30 per person).

“Its first function is to serve the students and staff in the Tooele County School District, but it’s also a part of the community being able to use an access offer as well.”

The next student-oriented challenge will be held on July 31. For more information, visit tooeleeducationfoundation.org and select the “Ophir Canyon Education” drop bar.