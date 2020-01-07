Tooele County tells Washington it’s willing to take on refugees

Tooele County’s leaders believe the county can continue its heritage of legal immigration by accepting refugees.

The Tooele County Commission sent a letter last week to the Trump administration that said the county will participate in the nation’s refugee resettlement program.

“Tooele County has a rich history of accepting legal immigrants from other countries and integrating them into our community and workforce,” said County Commission chairman Tom Tripp.

Tripp cited the example of laborers from Europe who settled in the Tooele City New Town area.

“Through the efforts of Sterling Harris, these workers and their families were united with the predominantly Mormon families that settled Tooele Valley,” Tripp said. “With unemployment being so low, I think we can participate in the resettlement program and make room for some refugees that have come into our country legally.”

In the fall of 2019, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that said states and local governments could decide for themselves if they want to participate in the country’s refugee resettlement program, according to Tripp.

“Our governor sent a letter to the president saying Utah would accept more refugees,” Tripp said. “Other counties in Utah have sent letters in support of the governor. We thought Tooele County could participate and accept some refugees, too.”

Tripp clarified that the letter the county sent to the Trump administration is limited to acceptance of legal refugees.

“We’re not talking about illegal immigrants,” he said. “We’re also not committing any county funds for benefits or housing.”

It’s about workforce and citizenship, according to Tripp.

“Unemployment is so low, we have employers that can’t find workers,” Tripp said. “We can integrate refugees into our workforce and they will make good citizens, too.”